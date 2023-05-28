Arnold Schwarzenegger thanks Colombia for putting him #1 on Netflix

Russia creates a Terminator-style robot

The Promobot company presented a robot that looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the Terminator. “It is able to recognize faces thanks to a special camera. It recognizes voices thanks to a set of microphones,” said Oleg Kivokurtsev, a design engineer and co-founder of Promobot. He explained that no matter the ambient noise, the robot will always listen to the person speaking to it.

It also has a huge language base: hundreds of thousands of speech modules in seven languages. This robot that shares itself as a true companion not only looks like the famous actor, but knows all the famous Terminator expressions like “Hasta la vista, baby” and “I’ll be back”.

“Our colleagues put a lot of effort into recreating Arnold Schwarzenegger’s skin texture at that time, to recreate his hair, to make the right parting and a beard like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s,” Kivokurtsev explained.

In addition, he highlighted the work of the technical team. “Other colleagues who were engaged in electronics did a great job in the field of installing special drives, since the robot had little space in its head and a large number of muscles needed to be repeated. We have achieved great results, so that the robot’s facial expressions are very active,” the engineer said.

The robots that the company produces are for personal use. It is reported that they will be smaller in size, without a torso, arms, or other body parts. They can be integrated into smart home systems to control light, air conditioning, and other appliances.

“The main function of this product is to become an interlocutor,” added the co-founder of the company. The company is capable of creating this robot to look like anyone and is already accepting orders. “We now have five orders, two of which are from the United Arab Emirates. A family wants to install two robots at the entrance. One looking like the wife and the other looking like the husband to greet guests,” commented.

Finally, it is important to highlight that the manufacturing of accompanying robots will start in 2020. This model was presented to Arnold Schwarzenegger himself during his visit to an international forum in Saint Petersburg.