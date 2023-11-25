Artesanías de Risaralda showed approximate sales of $200 million

Third Support Table for the Craft Sector of Risaralda.

During the third Technical Roundtable of the Risaralda Crafts program, the balance of the activities carried out in 2023 in terms of competitiveness and socioeconomic development of the products made by the more than 600 artisans assigned to this program was carried out.

“We have been positioning a program that has surpassed the borders of the department of Risaralda, which has conquered the hearts of national and even international tourists. We are satisfied that our point of sale that we have with the strategic ally such as Autopistas del Café in Tambo El Privilegio of the municipality of Santa Rosa de Cabal reports sales of more than $100 million pesos in a single year that this has been open. point of sale,” said first the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Yessica María Vargas.

Nearly 700 artisans served from all the municipalities of the Risralda territory, sales of approximately $200 million in the last year and a half, participation in national and local fairs, training, among other activities, are part of the strategies that are carried out from the Risaralda Crafts program, led by the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness and whose operator is the Pereira Improvement Society.

In the training of the crafts of the department’s artisans, 77% are self-taught.

