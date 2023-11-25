Burnley 1-2 West Ham United: Tomas Soucek nets late winner for Hammers

Tomas Soucek also scored the winning goal in West Ham’s previous game against Nottingham Forest

Burnley suffered a shattering home defeat to West Ham as Vincent Kompany’s side conceded two late goals to remain bottom of the Premier League.

The home side looked to be on course for a crucial victory thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s penalty at the start of the second half.

But they were unable to double their advantage and West Ham made them pay in the closing stages.

Teenage substitute Divin Mubama pressurised Dara O’Shea into turning the ball into his own net in the 86th minute, before Tomas Soucek scored from Mohammed Kudus’ deep cross in stoppage time to complete the turnaround.

It was a devastating result for Burnley and their watching chairman Alan Pace. They have now lost seven straight home games – failing to pick up a single point despite scoring first in three of those matches.

This particular loss will hurt badly.

Kompany’s side edged a drab first half as West Ham lacked a cutting edge without injured attacking duo Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. And the Clarets deservedly took the lead four minutes after the break.

Kudus clipped dangerman Luca Koleosho as he surged into the box and Rodriguez kept his nerve from the spot to drive home his first top-flight goal since April 2022.

But with Alphonse Areola denying Zeki Amdouni’s powerful drive and O’Shea heading over from the ensuing corner, the hosts left the door open for West Ham – and Moyes’ side took full advantage.

Painful loss for Burnley

In his programme notes, Kompany claimed there is still belief at the club that results will turn. Games like this will test that theory in every sense, with the cameras panning to Pace long after the final whistle.

The difficulty of dealing with this latest loss is that Burnley got themselves into a position from which they should have won, even though their early efforts suggested they did not truly believe they could.

When Koleosho was set up by Amdouni, the teenager had enough space to aim for the corner. Instead, he fired straight at Areola and the West Ham keeper made a comfortable save.

It was the highlight of a poor first half, underlined by the repeated in-stadium video replays at half-time of a Burnley penalty claim as Koleosho went down after running into Vladimir Coufal.

Rookie top-flight referee Sam Barrott did not give the decision in real time and video assistant referee Craig Pawson decided the minimal movement Coufal made towards Koleosho should not have triggered the youngster to fall in the way he did.

Thankfully for Burnley, Barrott reached a different conclusion when Kudus nipped at Koleosho’s heels at the start of the second half, and Rodriguez made no mistake with his spot-kick.

With Lyle Foster missing as he deals with personal issues, so much depends on Rodriguez who is very much Burnley’s hometown hero.

When he thundered into Kudus late in the game, with Burnley still ahead, the home fans responded with a rendition of “he’s one of our own”.

Rodriguez will feel the hurt of this defeat just as acutely as the Clarets fans who could scarcely believe what had happened in the closing stages.

Mubama makes his mark off the bench

Divin Mubama thought he had scored his first league goal for West Ham but it was ruled a Dara O’Shea own goal

West Ham’s fans have been calling for Mubama to be afforded more first-team opportunities for some time.

One of the heroes of last season’s FA Youth Cup triumph, the attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and has so far resisted the Hammers’ efforts to persuade him to sign an extension.

Moyes, ever the realist, opted to start Danny Ings up front at Turf Moor with Bowen and Antonio both absent through injury.

Former Burnley striker Ings has not scored in the top flight since a double against Nottingham Forest in February and, like most of his team-mates, the frontman made minimal impact.

Moyes responded by offering Mubama almost 30 minutes to make an impression – the third-longest spell the teenager has had on the field since his first-team debut last season.

The 19-year-old made his mark when it really mattered – attacking Kudus’ near-post cross and celebrating as if he had got the vital touch to turn the ball in for an equaliser.

It was actually ruled an O’Shea own goal to deny Mubama a first league strike, but the setback unsettled Burnley and Soucek dealt the final shattering blow five minutes later.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

1Trafford

22da Silva2O’Shea5Beyer3Taylor

7Gudmundsson16Berge8Brownhill30Koleosho

9Rodríguez25Amdouni

1Trafford22da Silva2O’Shea5BeyerBooked at 32mins3Taylor7GudmundssonSubstituted forCullenat 85’minutes16Berge8Brownhill30KoleoshoSubstituted forZarouryat 81’minutes9Rodríguez25AmdouniSubstituted forA Ramseyat 73’minutesSubstitutes14Roberts15Redmond18Ekdal19Zaroury21A Ramsey24Cullen29Vigouroux34Bruun Larsen45Obafemi

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

23Areola

5Coufal4Zouma27Aguerd33Emerson

19Álvarez7Ward-Prowse

14Kudus28Soucek10Lucas Paquetá

18Ings

23Areola5CoufalBooked at 66mins4Zouma27AguerdBooked at 39mins33Emerson19ÁlvarezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBenrahmaat 63’minutes7Ward-Prowse14Kudus28Soucek10Lucas Paquetá18IngsSubstituted forMubamaat 62’minutesSubstitutes1Fabianski3Cresswell8Fornals15Mavropano p17Cornet21Ogbonna22Benrahma24Kehrer45Mubama

Referee:Samuel Barrott

Attendance:21,319

Live Text

Match ends, Burnley 1, West Ham United 2.

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, West Ham United 2.

Offside, Burnley. Josh Brownhill tries a through ball, but Aaron Ramsey is caught offside.

Goal! Burnley 1, West Ham United 2. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus with a cross following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Burnley).

Own Goal by Dara O’Shea, Burnley. Burnley 1, West Ham United 1.

Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution, Burnley. Josh Cullen replaces Jóhann Gudmundsson.

Dara O’Shea (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

Attempt missed. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.

Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Mohammed Kudus.

Substitution, Burnley. Anass Zaroury replaces Luca Koleosho.

Foul by Luca Koleosho (Burnley).

Player of the match

KudusMohammed Kudus

Burnley

Squad number30Player nameKoleosho

Squad number9Player nameRodríguez

Squad number25Player nameAmdouni

Squad number16Player nameBerge

Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson

Squad number2Player nameO’Shea

Squad number24Player nameCullen

Squad number8Player nameBrownhill

Squad number22Player nameVitinho

Squad number21Player nameA Ramsey

Squad number3Player nameTaylor

Squad number5Player nameBeyer

Squad number19Player nameZaroury

Squad number1Player nameTrafford

West Ham United

Squad number14Player nameKudus

Squad number28Player nameSoucek

Squad number45Player nameMubama

Squad number7Player nameWard-Prowse

Squad number23Player nameAreola

Squad number10Player nameLucas Paquetá

Squad number5Player nameCoufal

Squad number4Player nameZouma

Squad number33Player nameEmerson

Squad number22Player nameBenrahma

Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez

Squad number27Player nameAguerd

Squad number18Player nameIngs

