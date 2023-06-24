Home » As hot as in August, water problems in Catanzaro – Calabria
Municipality takes action but invites citizens to ‘thrifty use of water’

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 24 – As hot as in August in Catanzaro, and throughout Calabria, and consequent inconvenience in the availability of water for citizens. A situation that has led the municipal administration of the Calabrian capital, led by the mayor Nicola Fiorita, due to the increase in water consumption recorded in recent days and the consequent lowering of the levels of the tanks, especially in the marine district of the city, to arrange the increase in the availability of water through the opening of an additional well for the plant in the “Alli” area.

In this way, the delivery of 15 liters of water per second was guaranteed. The effects of the maneuver will be tangible from tomorrow morning, with the gradual filling of the tanks.

However, according to a press release, the Municipality’s Aqueducts Office has invited citizens “to use water sparingly, in light of the national emergency”. (HANDLE).

