As the new crown epidemic continues to spread, what will happen to nursing homes after “Class B and B management”?Beijing announced the plan

The new crown virus infection will be implemented on January 8, “Class B and B control”. Today (January 6), Beijing issued a work plan for the prevention and control of new coronavirus infection in elderly care institutions.

Nucleic acid and on-site antigen results within 48 hours of admission inspection

The plan mentioned that after the approval of each district, when the epidemic is not prevalent, the elderly care institutions in the jurisdiction will open management on the basis of strengthening the health monitoring of personnel entering and leaving; On the basis of personnel health monitoring, orderly open management. When the epidemic is severe, after reporting to the Municipal Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control, the relevant districts can strictly close management of the elderly care institutions in their jurisdiction and report to the superior competent department.

Strengthen personnel access management. Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to conscientiously implement the inspection and management system for personnel entering and leaving the institution. Persons admitted to the hospital must check the 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate and the on-site antigen test negative result. During the open management period of the institution, the staff of the elderly care institution can go to work with the certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours and the negative result of antigen test on the same day. During the closed management period of the institution, the closed-loop management of the admitted personnel shall be implemented. The elderly returning to the hospital (newly admitted) and the employees returning to work (newly recruited) shall first have a certificate of negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours and a negative result of an on-site antigen test. Observation points or isolation areas (rooms) in institutions with isolation conditions must implement health observation measures in accordance with regulations before they can be admitted to the hospital or live and work in the hospital in a closed loop. During the strict closed management period of the institution, non-emergency necessary hospital admission activities such as family visits, reception visits and condolences are suspended; group meals or gathering activities in the institution are suspended.

Strengthen the management of goods in and out. Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to strictly implement the relevant regulations on non-contact handover of foreign materials and items, and set up a material and item handover area outside the gate of the institution. Materials and items sent by courier and family members are not allowed to directly enter the elderly care institution, and must be disinfected and left to stand in accordance with the regulations.

Strengthen environmental monitoring and risk prevention. Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to regularly conduct nucleic acid sampling and testing of key environmental points such as elevator buttons, door handles, and sewer openings to prevent the risk of aerosol transmission such as floor drain water seals and sewer openings. Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to strengthen daily protection, sanitation, and meal guarantees for staff and the elderly.

During the open management period of the elderly care institution, the staff will nucleic acid twice a week for all staff

Supervise and guide the elderly care institutions to conduct nucleic acid tests for all staff twice a week during the open management period, and nucleic acid or antigen tests for the elderly in the hospital twice a week, and the staff and the elderly’s tests are carried out alternately every other day; during the closed management period , the staff conduct a nucleic acid test once a day, and the elderly in the hospital conduct nucleic acid or antigen tests twice a week.

Qualified elderly care institutions, after being trained and guided by the health and disease control departments, carry out nucleic acid testing and sampling and antigen testing on their own; for unqualified elderly care institutions, nucleic acid sampling personnel come to standardize nucleic acid testing and sampling to reduce personnel going out for nucleic acid testing and infection risk. Nucleic acid testing should be “single collection and single inspection”. Each district provides free nucleic acid testing and free antigen testing reagents according to the number of elderly people in the nursing home, the number of staff, and the frequency of weekly nucleic acid and antigen testing.

Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to conduct daily health monitoring of all personnel in the hospital and keep records. Those with 11 types of symptoms, such as fever and respiratory infection, should undergo an antigen or nucleic acid test in a timely manner, and do a good job in the screening and isolation of relevant personnel, and at the same time seek medical treatment or be sent to the hospital in time according to the symptoms. Support qualified elderly care institutions to equip the elderly with basic diseases with necessary simple monitoring and monitoring equipment.

If the infected person is found, transfer the residence, classify and classify the diagnosis and treatment

Nursing homes implement zoning management within the hospital. Supervise and guide elderly care institutions to implement internal zoning management based on facility conditions, and set up closed-loop management areas, mobile management areas, and health observation areas to prevent cross-infection between different areas. When medical institutions provide elderly care services, they must manage the elderly care service area and the medical service area separately, so as to achieve physical separation and independent settings. Strengthen environmental ventilation, internal cleaning and disinfection.

If a positive infection is found in an elderly care institution, under the guidance of professionals from the health and disease control departments of each district, and in accordance with the principle of “one hospital, one policy”, the zoning and density of personnel should be adjusted immediately, and the transfer of residence, hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment, and final diagnosis and treatment should be implemented. Measures such as terminal disinfection, and immediately carry out nucleic acid or antigen testing for all employees, and then determine the frequency of nucleic acid testing based on the test results and risk assessment. Establish and improve the transfer mechanism for infected persons in the hospital, specify the designated secondary and tertiary hospitals for elderly care institutions, and establish a green channel mechanism for treatment instead, and isolate, transfer and give priority to the treatment of infected persons in institutions as soon as possible.

Strengthen the protection of centralized health observation points. Incorporate centralized health observation points into the protection scope of each district, and use them for centralized health observation of positive persons, newly admitted, rotated or returned persons in elderly care institutions that do not have the conditions for district management. Strengthen the internal management of centralized health observation points, optimize infrastructure conditions and service guarantee staffing.

According to 10% of the number of elderly people in the hospital, reserve emergency support forces and implement the handshake mechanism with medical institutions

Strengthen emergency support force reserves such as nursing staff. All districts reserve nursing staff and other emergency support forces according to the ratio of 10% of the number of elderly people in the nursing home. For disabled and demented persons who are transferred from nursing institutions to designated hospitals, as well as disabled and demented elderly who are transferred to centralized health observation places or isolation areas (rooms) in nursing institutions, they should be equipped according to the standard of 1:1 nursing staff. Infected elderly people who have the ability to take care of themselves will be assigned nursing staff depending on their physical condition.

Implement and operate the handshake mechanism between pension institutions and medical institutions. Supervise and guide medical institutions that establish a handshake mechanism with elderly care institutions, and provide daily diagnosis and treatment and health monitoring services for the elderly in the hospital through home visits, smart home doctors, remote consultations, etc. Medical insurance ledger. The secondary and tertiary hospitals that have established a cooperative relationship with the elderly care institutions have implemented a green channel for the elderly with critical illnesses in the elderly care institutions to seek medical treatment. All secondary and tertiary hospitals in the territory should open a green channel for the elderly with critical illnesses to seek medical treatment. Strictly implement the first-diagnosis responsibility system of medical institutions, and no medical institution shall shirk or refuse to diagnose critically ill elderly people transferred from the region or other regions for any reason.

Implement and operate the handshake working mechanism between pension institutions and 120 first aid. Consolidate the territorial responsibilities of each district. Each district should establish and improve the handshake working mechanism between elderly care institutions and transfer agencies, and coordinate 120 first aid and non-emergency transfer resources within the jurisdiction to ensure the medical needs of elderly care institutions. The municipal emergency center will do a good job in monitoring and early warning of the emergency transfer data of the elderly care institutions, set up a special service guarantee seat for the elderly care institutions, and coordinate and dispatch the first aid transfer of critically ill patients in the elderly care institutions in emergency situations such as district-level resources cannot be guaranteed.

Implement and operate well the handshake working mechanism between elderly care institutions and local streets (townships). Continue to do a good job in drug security for elderly care institutions, realize daily medication for chronic disease management, and use it as soon as it is prescribed. Medicines for reducing fever, analgesia, cough and phlegm are reserved according to the proportion of 20% of the number of people in the elderly care institutions. Strengthen the protection of traditional Chinese medicine decoctions, and orderly distribute them to patients in need in elderly care institutions through neighborhood (village) committees.

