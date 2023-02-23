China and ASEAN agreed in 2002 to work together towards the goal of developing a code of conduct in the South China Sea, but progress has been slow, and it took 15 years to set a framework for consultations. Reuters reported that some experts accused China of deliberately slowing down the process, while China said it was committed to promoting the code of conduct consultation process.

JAKARTA (Reuters) – China and ASEAN will speed up consultations this year on a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

Before the start of a new round of consultations next month, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Retno, who holds the rotating presidency of ASEAN, met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Jakarta on Wednesday (February 22).

“Indonesia and ASEAN want to develop an effective, substantive and enforceable code of conduct,” Retno said.

Qin Gang said that China will work with ASEAN to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea Code of Conduct is a legally binding document that regulates the behavior of countries in the disputed South China Sea and aims to create a framework to help mediate territorial and maritime disputes in the waterway.

Some experts have accused China of deliberately slowing down the process, including using gray zone tactics and strategic ambiguity to claim sovereignty over the South China Sea, Reuters reported. China said it was committed to promoting the consultation process on the code of conduct.

China and ASEAN reached the “Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea” in 2002, requiring all parties to maintain the freedom of navigation and flight in this sea area, and at the same time not occupy uninhabited islands, reefs and sandbars. The South China Sea Code of Conduct will be a further step forward on this declaration.

The Philippines, the United States and Australia increase interaction to counter China’s expansion in this sea area

As a new round of negotiations is about to start, the Philippines, one of the South China Sea claimants, has recently increased its interaction with the United States and Australia, discussing joint patrols in the South China Sea to counter China‘s expansion in this sovereignty-disputed waters.

Qin Gang said on Wednesday that Southeast Asian countries “should not be forced to choose sides”. He said: “A new cold war and great power competition should not appear in the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that ASEAN countries including Indonesia will proceed from the fundamental interests of regional peace, stability and development, and make independent judgments and choices. China supports ASEAN’s strategic independence, unity and self-improvement , maintain the centrality of ASEAN and the inclusive regional architecture, and oppose bloc politics and confrontation between camps.”

Retno said that Indonesia is firmly committed to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and advocates that ASEAN should not become an agent of any external force and should not be caught in the vortex of the game between major powers.

The two foreign ministers also discussed Myanmar. Retno said that Indonesia appreciates China‘s support for ASEAN’s five-point consensus to help Myanmar get out of the political crisis.

ASEAN reached a five-point consensus with the Myanmar military government in April 2021, including stopping violent repression, engaging in constructive dialogue with all parties in Myanmar, appointing an ASEAN special envoy to promote dialogue among all parties, accepting humanitarian aid, and allowing ASEAN special envoys to visit Myanmar. So far, however, no progress has been made on the peace plan, and diplomatic efforts have stalled.

Retno said: “As this year’s ASEAN chairmanship, Indonesia will engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar with the goal of creating the possibility for Myanmar to start an inclusive national dialogue.”

