The generation of opportunities for all the people who are in Colombia is one of the main objectives of the Association of Banks and Financial Entities, Asobancaria. For this reason, the Association joined USAID in the launch of the Opportunities without Borders program, in which the Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Andrés Rojas, and the Technical Vice President, Alejandro Vera, were present.

“We signed this commitment as part of our financial inclusion efforts for migrants. The previous year we had launched and we have been disseminating the document on ‘Guidelines for the adoption of the Permit for Temporary Protection for Venezuelans (PPT) in the Colombian Financial System’. This is essential to bring banking closer to all people who live in Colombia and, from there, enable the generation of opportunities for them, which is one of our purposes at Asobancaria”, he indicated. Andres RojasVice President of Corporate Affairs of the Association.

This program is committed to working hand in hand with the public and private sectors, with the purpose of increasing the participation of the migrant population and host communities in the formal economy of the country, by strengthening their capacities, taking advantage of private sector investment and the promotion of a regulatory framework conducive to economic inclusion.

According to USAID, to fulfill the purpose of Oportunidades Sin Fronteras, the commitment of the private sector to the social and economic inclusion of migrants and Colombians is essential, and that is why the program is inviting the most important and recognized actors in the private sector to express its commitment to the generation of economic opportunities for the migrant and Colombian population.

In the event, held at the JW Marriott in Bogotá, in addition to the signing of the agreement, they discussed the role of local authorities in the economic integration of migrants and the best practices for economic inclusion in the private sector.