Assembly extends Exception Regime to ensure the safety of the population

by admin
At the request of President Nayib Bukele, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly endorsed extending the Exception Regime for 30 days, the tool that has allowed the authorities to provide security to Salvadorans.

This would be the 15th extension of the Exception Regime, whose main objective is to maintain the positive results in terms of security that are perceived by the population.

“We must not forget where we come from because there are still things to do. We have not yet finished the War Against Gangs. Despite the fact that there is a group that opposes everything, we will continue forward,” said the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

The measure was approved by the Legislative Assembly on March 27, 2022. Since then, thousands of gang members have been captured and safety restored to Salvadorans.

Since the implementation of the Exception Regime, almost 70,000 gang members have been put behind bars. The authorities have assured that they will not rest until the last gang member operating in the country is removed from circulation.

The Government of President Bukele continues to fulfill its commitment to guarantee the safety and well-being of Salvadorans, increasing the response capacity of the security forces both in equipment and technology, as well as recognizing the human resources that work in favor of the population.

“I appreciate the work of the entire Security Cabinet, since they are in the territory risking their lives to protect the population. Searches have been carried out at different points to prevent criminal groups from fleeing,” said the legislator.

