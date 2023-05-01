Association of municipalities wants a “restart” from the migration summit of the federal and state governments

If the Association of Municipalities and their ideas have their way, there should be a “restart” in refugee policy at the federal and state migration summit. The summit will take place on May 10th in the Chancellery.

“The Association of Towns and Municipalities calls for a “restart” in refugee policy for the migration summit of the federal and state governments on May 10 in the Chancellery. “Many municipalities have long since reached their capacity limits when it comes to accommodation, integration, the creation of day care centers and school places,” said general manager Gerd Landsberg to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“We have to come to a reduction in the number of refugees.” The necessary measures include fair distribution in Germany and Europe, better protection of the EU’s external borders and the consistent repatriation of people who are obliged to leave the country, Landsberg demanded. In addition, the pressure on the countries of origin, which do not want to take back their citizens who are obliged to leave the country, must be increased. “After all, we expect the federal and state governments to provide long-term and sustainable financing for municipal spending on accommodation, integration, daycare and school places.”

