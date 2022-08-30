Home News At 0-24:00 on August 29, Guangxi added 14 new cases of local asymptomatic infection
At 0-24:00 on August 29, Guangxi added 14 new cases of local asymptomatic infection

From 0-24:00 on August 29, Guangxi added 14 new cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 9 cases in Dongxing City, Fangchenggang, 4 cases in Xiangshan District, Guilin City, and 1 case in Sanjiang County, Liuzhou City. 41 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from isolation and medical observation on the same day (37 cases in Chongzuo City, 1 case in Nanning City, 1 case in Beihai City, 1 case in Fangchenggang City, and 1 case in Baise City). As of 24:00 on August 29, there were 101 local asymptomatic infections in the region (71 in Fangchenggang, 7 in Chongzuo, 6 in Nanning, 6 in Guilin, 6 in Baise, and 4 in Beihai). , 1 case in Liuzhou).

There were 4 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad on the same day (2 cases in Fangchenggang City, 1 case in Nanning City, and 1 case in Chongzuo City). On the same day, 16 cases of asymptomatic infections were imported from abroad (15 cases in Chongzuo City and 1 case in Fangchenggang City). There are 4 confirmed cases imported from abroad (3 cases in Fangchenggang City, 1 case in Beihai City), and 124 cases of asymptomatic infections (109 cases in Chongzuo City, 13 cases in Fangchenggang City, and 2 cases in Nanning City).

On the same day, 823 new close contacts were added, 197 close contacts were released from medical observation, and there were 2,322 close contacts.

A total of 2,253 confirmed cases have been reported in the region, a total of 2,247 have been cured and discharged, and 2 have died. There are currently 4 cases under treatment.

