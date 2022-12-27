Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 26th

Topic: Working together to promote rural revitalization in an all-round way – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference sparked strong repercussions

Xinhua News Agency reporters Hou Xuejing, Hu Lu, Yan Fujing

Over the past few days, cadres and masses across the country have earnestly studied and understood the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference. Everyone said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference systematically explained a series of major theoretical and practical issues in building a strong agricultural country, accelerating the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, which has very important guiding significance. It is necessary to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, make full efforts to promote the upgrading of rural industries, enhance the ability of sustainable development, do everything possible to increase farmers’ income, and work together to comprehensively promote rural revitalization.

Consolidate and compact responsibilities, consolidate and expand achievements in poverty alleviation

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central Rural Work Conference: “Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is the bottom line task of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. We must continue to tighten the compaction responsibility, and link the poverty alleviation population with the assistance policies and measures for poverty alleviation areas. Put it in place, and resolutely prevent the whole village from returning to poverty.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech pointed out the direction for us to do a good job in the next step. As the first secretary stationed in the village, I will shoulder the mission of the first person responsible for rural revitalization at the village level, and consistently implement the normalized dynamic monitoring and assistance to prevent returning to poverty. Keep the bottom line in the prevention of returning to poverty.” said Mai Fang, the first secretary of the Red Cross Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stationed in Ayage Qiaolak Village, Kizilboyi Town, Jiashi County. Don’t return to poverty and lay a solid foundation for rural revitalization.

The key to consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization is to build a team of “three rural” cadres who are politically sound, adapt to the requirements of the new era, and have the ability to lead the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Walking into Zhaiji Township, Kaiyang County, Guizhou Province, houses with uniform style are hidden among green water and green mountains. There used to be 1,150 poor people in 292 households here, and now all of them have achieved high-quality poverty alleviation.

“After listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech, combined with the successful practice of poverty alleviation over the years, we have more firmly realized that the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements and the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization cannot be separated from the leadership of party building.” Said Qiu Yanwei, secretary of the Zhaiji Township Party Committee, local attention Cultivating and developing party members from outstanding young people who have returned to their hometowns, fresh graduates, and leaders who have become rich will further play the role of grassroots party organizations as a fighting fortress and provide solid support for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization.

Promoting Rural Industry Upgrading and Enhancing Sustainable Development Ability

After winter, in the greenhouses of Shangjiuzhuang Village, Taer Town, Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Xining City, Qinghai Province, the villagers are busy packing and transporting red strawberries.

“Industrial revitalization is the top priority of rural revitalization. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech has pointed out the direction for the development of rural industries, which makes us more confident and motivated to further rely on characteristic resources and adjust industrial structure.” Datong County Agriculture and Rural Bureau Director Song Shenglong said that the local area will continue to develop characteristic agricultural industries according to local conditions, and develop fruit and vegetable industries, large-scale open-field vegetable industries, cold vegetables and edible fungus industries in Sichuan water areas, shallow mountain areas, and high-altitude areas, and strive to create modern agricultural highlands with plateau characteristics.

Shu Deming, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dianzi Town, Boxing County, Shandong Province, was very excited to learn and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Right now, Dianzi Town is taking the Boxing County Fumin Planting Professional Cooperative as a pilot to actively promote the “party branch + cooperative + leading enterprise” model to create a characteristic tomato brand.

“The general secretary’s speech made us more confident in taking the road of characteristic agricultural development that deeply integrates cooperatives and social capital, and continuously improves the market competitiveness of the local tomato industry.” Shu Deming said that next, the town will vigorously cultivate local agriculture. Leading enterprises, building a modern agricultural industrial park with a full industrial chain integrating variety cultivation, seedling raising, planting, sales, and sightseeing.

Complementing the chain, developing business models, and building brands, many companies will explore green and organic agriculture as an entry point for industrial revitalization. “The important speech of the general secretary has strengthened our confidence in building a brand of green organic agricultural products. We plan to start from the source, promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and increase the added value of the industry.” Wang Wang, chairman of Yunnan Zhongyi Dingdong Investment Group Co., Ltd. Yan said that with the support of national policies, enterprises have increased investment in research and development of green and organic planting this year, and the products have been welcomed by the market, which has enhanced the sustainable development capability of the industry.

Do everything possible to increase farmers’ income and solidly promote common prosperity

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we must insist on increasing farmers’ income as the central task of the “three rural” work, and do everything possible to broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich.

Located in the compound of Cainiu Zhangzhuang New Variety Promotion Professional Cooperative in Tieling County, Tieling City, Liaoning Province, located in my country’s “Golden Corn Belt”, the corn piled up into hills is golden and dazzling under the sunlight. This large-scale cooperative, which plants 30,000 mu of land every year, has driven more than 3,000 surrounding members to increase their income.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech made us feel warm and encouraged.” Zhao Yuguo, chairman of the cooperative, said, “If you say one thousand, you will say ten thousand. Increasing farmers’ income is the key. The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to increasing farmers’ income and grasps the ‘three The boss of agricultural work. In the future, the cooperative will unswervingly follow the path of developing agriculture through science and technology, and lead more members and surrounding farmers to increase their income and become rich.”

Thousands of miles away, in Yaochuan Village, Lijiadian Township, Tongwei County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province, Feng Xudong, the deputy county magistrate, and the villagers studied the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping. “The general secretary mentioned in his speech that ‘do everything possible to broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich’, which pointed out the direction and development goals of rural revitalization for our grassroots.” Feng Xudong said that the local area has experienced nine droughts in ten years, and it used to be only a few hundred yuan per mu of land a year. It was not until 2016 that the villagers began to grow honeysuckle according to local conditions, and the villagers embarked on the road to wealth.

Speaking of the next step, Feng Xudong is full of confidence: “We will continue to do a good job of “local products” articles according to local conditions, enhance market competitiveness, constantly improve infrastructure construction, improve public service levels, and let the masses get “real money” benefits , lay a solid foundation for rural revitalization.”

