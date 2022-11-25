In the near future, affected by the cold air, there will be large-scale cooling, rainfall, and snowfall in many places in the north and south of my country, especially in South China and Northeast China.

According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory,From 24 to 26, there will be northerly winds of magnitude 4-6 in Inner Mongolia, northern North China, and Northeast China, and the temperature will drop by 6-10°C, and the local temperature will be above 12°C. To moderate snow, local heavy snow.

There will be moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of South China and southern Jiangnan.

In addition, there is a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, some areas in Yili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places have heavy snow or sleet, and there are local heavy snowstorms.

Before the 26th, the strong rainfall was mainly concentrated in the south of Jiangnan to South China.

In fact, the recent temperature in most parts of my country is higher than normal in the same period. This situation will last until the 25-26th in the north, and until the 28-29th in the south. Especially in many places in South China, the highest temperature will reach about 30 ℃. .

At the end of this month, there will be a cold wave that will affect many places in my country one after another. It will first reach Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia on the 26th and 27th, and will move eastward and southward on the 28th to 30th to affect the central and eastern regions.

Affected by the cold wave, the cumulative drop in Northwest, North China, and Northeast China will exceed 10°C, setting a new low since autumn.

By the end of the month, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be pressed south to the southern part of the Huanghuai River, and the minimum temperature in most of the north will drop below freezing point.

In the next 10 days, the average temperature in Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China will be 1-3°C lower than the same period of normal years, and locally 4-6°C; 2-4°C higher.

In the next 10 days (November 24 to December 3), the cumulative precipitation in Jiangnan, South China and other places will be 30-60 millimeters, of which 70-100 millimeters in parts of southern Jiangnan and northern South China, and more than 150 millimeters in some places;

The eastern part of Northeast China, Ili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places in Xinjiang have 10-20 mm of precipitation, and the southeastern part of Northeast China has more than 30 mm of precipitation.

The precipitation in most of the above-mentioned areas is 40% to 80% higher than that in the same period of normal years, and in some areas it is more than double the amount.

Specific forecast for the next three days——

From 08:00 on November 24th to 08:00 on November 25th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, Hexi in Gansu, and Western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there was heavy snow locally in northeastern Inner Mongolia (5-7mm).

There were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains (50-60 mm) in parts of southern Jiangnan and most of South China. There are 5 to 7 winds in parts of western Inner Mongolia.

From 08:00 on November 25 to 08:00 on November 26, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Northeast China, and northern Xinjiang. There are areas as large as blizzards (10-18mm).

There were light to moderate rains in parts of southeastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, eastern and southern Jiangnan, southern Guizhou, southern Yunnan, southern China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangxi, central and southern Fujian, and northern Guangdong ( 25-40 mm).

Some areas in central Inner Mongolia have 4-6 winds, among which, some areas in northern Hebei have 6-7 winds.

From 08:00 on November 26th to 08:00 on the 27th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and most of northern Xinjiang. 19mm).

There were light to moderate rains in parts of central and southern North China, central and western Jiangnan and southern Jiangnan, eastern Sichuan, most of Chongqing, most of Guizhou, southern Yunnan, southern China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, parts of southern Hunan and northeastern Guangxi There is heavy rain (25-30mm).

There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeast Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, Hexi, Gansu and other places. Among them, parts of eastern Xinjiang have 8-9 winds.