After Takeshi Kitano, awarded in 2022, the Far East Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Golden Mulberry will this year go to Baisho Chieko, Japanese actress and singer who will accompany the 25th edition of a of the main European showcases of Asian cinema, scheduled in Udine from 21 to 29 April, his most recent film "Plan 75" by Hayakawa Chi, and two films that he chose personally, "Tora-san" and "Where Spring Comes Late". "When I learned that I had been invited to the Far East Film Festival and that I would receive an award – commented the actress – I asked myself: maybe 'Per Plan 75'? And, instead, the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement celebrates everything the work I have done since I entered the world of cinema. I am really happy that my roles as an actress are also appreciated abroad".



Baisho Chieko, born in 1941, is famous for playing the role of Sakura in the Tora-san film series between 1969 and 1995, with director Yamada Yoji. In 1980 she was then awarded as best actress at the Hōchi Film Awards for “A Distant Cry of Spring”, also signed by Yamada Yoji. Also engaged as a voice actress, the actress has often lent her voice to the world of animation, for “Gundam”, “Kimba”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”.



The film Plan 75, presented at the 75th Cannes Film Festival (special Caméra d'Or mention) and at the 40th Turin Film Festival, is the debut work by Japanese director Hayakawa Chie and will be released in Italian cinemas on May 11 under the Tucker Film sign. The plot tells of a government plan, Plan 75, which aims to stem what has now become a national emergency: the aging of the population. The film paints a social drama in which dystopia and realism, moral investigation and civil reflection converge, with Baisho Chieko in the role of Michi, a symbol of an old Japan that tries to resist the shocks of time and modernity.


