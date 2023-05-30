At the Mann in Naples the first craft beer fair – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 30 – It’s called “Campania Beer Expo”, the first regional craft beer exhibition promoted by the Campania Region, scheduled for June 5 and 6 at the Mann – National Archaeological Museum of the city of Naples.



An event organized on the initiative of the Department of Productive Activities of the Campania Region as part of the Campania regional law 24 June 2020 n.16 which provides for measures to support quality agriculture and agri-food heritage in the agricultural beer production sector and artisanal. Among other things, the regional law promotes the identification and valorisation of agricultural and craft beer production in Campania; occasions and initiatives for information, promotion and valorisation of the product “agricultural and artisanal beer of Campania” also through an annual fair of agricultural and artisanal beer to be held, in rotation, in the various territories of the region.



The “Campania Beer Expo” is part of a particularly interesting moment for the Italian agri-food sector and Campania in this sense presents an extremely rich heritage of resources of considerable value from an agri-food point of view, endowed with great attractiveness for numerous types of target and capable of generating, if adequately developed, a significant impact on the regional socio-economic system. The choice of the Mann – National Archaeological Museum of Naples is linked to the characteristics of this cultural institution, one of the oldest and most important in the world, due to the richness and uniqueness of its heritage and its contribution to the European cultural panorama.



Imposing in its architecture and collections, protagonist of cultural life in the city, it is a structure open to modernity and contamination.



The official opening will be held on Monday 5 June at 15 with the round table entitled “Authentically Campania: craft beer from the dawn to biodiversity”, which will see the participation of the Campania Region, the director of the Mann-National Archaeological Museum of Naples, Paolo Giulierini, and important representatives of the sector, including the national president of Unionbirrai, Vittorio Ferraris, the regional president of AIS Campania, Tommaso Luongo, Lorenzo Dabove “Kuaska”, considered one of the most influential figures in the world of craft beer in Italy, and Teo Musso, president of the “Consorzio Birra Italiana” for the protection and promotion of Italian craft beer from the agricultural supply chain, putative father of craft beer in Italy. The following day, Tuesday 6 June, will offer further opportunities to explore the world of craft beer. In the Giardino della Vanella there will be a tasting tour with tasting tables, where participants will be able to discover the excellence of the breweries participating in the event. (HANDLE).

