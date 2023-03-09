On March 5, when General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress, he emphasized that high-quality development is the primary task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country.

On March 6, when the general secretary visited the members of the Federation of Democratic Construction Industry and Commerce who participated in the CPPCC meeting, he emphasized that the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy should be correctly guided.

At the two sessions of the country, the general secretary delivered important speeches many times, emphasizing the need to focus on promoting high-quality development. On the new journey, we must base ourselves on the new development stage, implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, and steadily promote high-quality economic and social development step by step.

