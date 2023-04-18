In accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangement of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Party Committee’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics themed education reading class opened on April 17 at the Provincial Party School (Shaanxi Administration College). Zhao Yide, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, made a mobilization speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, vigorously promote the Marxist style of study, and deepen the systematic study 、Study with problems, learn with practice, learn with concentration, and comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist thought with Chinese characteristics Therefore, we should strive to achieve tangible results in the aspects of building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting morals with learning, and promoting performance with learning.

Zhao Gang, governor of the province and deputy leader of the provincial party committee’s theme education leading group, presided over the meeting. Xu Xinrong, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Sun Licheng, deputy head of the third central steering group, and current provincial leaders attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide pointed out that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era runs through Marxist philosophy, Marxist political economy, and scientific socialism; it runs through history, present, and future; It is a scientific system with strict logic, rich connotation, comprehensive system and profound knowledge. We must persist in reading the original works, learning the original texts, and understanding the principles, carefully study the study materials such as the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Constitution, “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Shaanxi The important instructions of the important speech not only comprehensively study the main contents such as “ten clarifications”, “fourteen insistences” and “thirteen aspects of achievements”, but also accurately grasp the world outlook, methodology and standpoints and methods, so as to better use them to unify thinking and unify will , unified action. It is necessary to go deep into systematic studies, and deeply understand Xi Jinping’s socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era from the perspective of the great changes in the world that have not happened in a century, the perspective of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the perspective of Chinese-style modernization, the perspective of scientific socialism, and the perspective of the party’s self-revolution The powerful truth power and practical power of thought, a deep understanding of the theoretical logic, historical logic, and practical logic of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and continuous enhancement of the high degree of political recognition of the party’s value pursuit and direction of progress, and more Firmly and consciously defend the “two establishments” and achieve “two safeguards”.

Zhao Yide emphasized that it is necessary to study with problems and benchmark the important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on Shaanxi, such as the “five solid” and “five requirements”, important expositions on this field, and ideas and measures to do a good job in specific work, combined with Our province’s county economic strength is not strong, the vitality of the private economy is not enough, the scale of the open economy is not large, the development of the digital economy is insufficient, the advantages of scientific and technological innovation are not fully utilized, the effect of air pollution prevention and control is not obvious, and the income of farmers is generally low. Thinking, finding work gaps, seeking ways to solve problems, improving development ideas, and practically embodying the results of theoretical learning in the new journey of advancing Chinese-style modernization and writing a new chapter of high-quality development in Shaanxi. We must connect with our own actual learning, take the initiative to put ourselves in, constantly overcome the “capacity panic” in the study, forge the heart of the people, and keep the bottom line of incorruptibility, further enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, and strengthen management. Take responsibility for things that benefit people’s livelihood, do things that warm people’s hearts, and do things that satisfy people’s wishes, and strengthen the awareness of being a leader, builder, and maintainer of a good political ecology and social atmosphere. We must concentrate on learning, seize the precious opportunity of “cold thinking” during the “hot operation” of work, promote the style of learning, the style of simplicity, and the style of clarity. Put it into practice, ensure that what you learn is what you learn, what you learn, and lead and set an example for leading cadres at all levels in the province.

Zhao Gang emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position in the study, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to cast the soul, firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. It is necessary to broaden the horizons and ideas in the study, carry forward the study style of combining theory with practice, so as to promote learning by learning and promote learning by doing, and continuously improve the ability and level of work. It is necessary to forge a strong style of work in the study, and use the attitude of forging ahead, daring to be the first, and facing up to difficulties to solve the silt, block and difficult problems. It is necessary to strengthen hard work and responsibility in the study, focus on the central work, seize the day and work hard, and test the effectiveness of thematic education with high-quality development.

The main responsible comrades of the provincial departments participated in the opening ceremony.

