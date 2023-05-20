At the start of the food and wine review of Tuscia – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – The “Tastes” event has been inaugurated in the Alexander IV hall of the papal palace in Viterbo, kicking off the four-day event of the second edition of the initiative conceived by the Rieti-Viterbo Chamber of Commerce with the Viterbo. Also present at the inauguration were the honorable Mauro Rotelli, president of the commission for the environment, territory and public works, and the regional councilors Enrico Panunzi and Daniele Sabatini. The event aims to promote agricultural and food excellence through a hall of taste where visitors will be able to touch or even taste the local food and wine excellence.



Over seventy companies will be present at the initiative, which will last until next Monday, with their stands where visitors will be able to taste the flavors of niche products made in Tuscia. After the inauguration, the president of the Chamber of Commerce Merlani accompanied the guests on a tour of the world of local products exhibited by the companies. The initiative was born with the aim of promoting not only the production of oil, wine and hazelnuts that make up the golden triangle of food and wine in the Viterbo area, but also the other excellences of the area. (HANDLE).

