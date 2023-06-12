Atm, proclaimed strike by Al Cobas for Friday 16 June – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 11 JUNE – For Friday 16 June, the trade union organization AL COBAS has proclaimed a 24-hour company strike, which will affect the workers of the Atm Group. Atm made it known in a note, explaining that the agitation will be possible from 8.45 to 15 and from 18 at the end of the service.



The strike was called for reasons that Atm summarizes as follows: “against the liberalisation, privatization and tenders for the services currently managed by the ATM Group and for the re-internalisation of contracted and/or subcontracted LPT services; against the “Milan Next”, for the transformation of ATM SpA into a special company of the Municipality of Milan and the consequent direct assignment of services in house, as well as for their free of charge; for the reactivation of the distance between drivers and users with inhibition of the front door for ascent and the alighting of passengers; for cleaning, sanitizing and sanitizing of vehicles and environments; for the protection of the safety of workers most exposed to aggressive acts, even with passive protection systems; for the use of holidays for traveling personnel, company plans of recruitment and transformation of part-time contracts; for the increase of €150 net for all workers, to recover the insufficient increases of national contracts; for further issues of a corporate nature pertaining, among other things, to holiday pay, special shifts and clothing”. (ANSA).

