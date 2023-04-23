Home » Attack in Pailitas left a policeman injured
Attack in Pailitas left a policeman injured

Two National Police patrolmen who were transported on an institutional motorcycle They were shot at by criminals. in the municipality of Pailitas, center of Cesar. In the event one of the policemen was injured.

The victim was the superintendent Eduart Merino Arrieta, 40 years oldhit in the left shoulder.

According to the authorities, the uniformed officers carried out patrol work in the Torcoroma neighborhood where they were attacked by the subjects.

“We will hold a security council in Pailitas to analyze which armed group it was or if it is a common crime. At this moment we have the presence of the Army and the Police there, which has been maximized, but we await the results of the investigation”, stated Eduardo Esquivel, departmental government secretary.

The injured policeman was taken to a care center in Aguachica where they were considering sending him to a clinic in Bucaramanga.

This act of violence set off the alarms in the municipality which seeks to strengthen security. The last violent action that Pailitas had experienced had occurred on March 10, the day Yeison Jacome, president of the Community Action Board of the Nueva Granada neighborhood of the municipality, was assassinated.

