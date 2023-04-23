Home » Background, when Allegri recommended Spalletti to De Laurentiis. Video
Background, when Allegri recommended Spalletti to De Laurentiis. Video

Background, when Allegri recommended Spalletti to De Laurentiis. Video

The background of Paolo Assogna: the first months of 2021, De Laurentiis probes various coaches, including the current one from Juve, then free. Talks and meetings in the Filmauro offices in Rome: the president offers the Napoli bench to Max, who says he wants to stay in Turin (and will actually return to Juve). But in those meetings, Allegri sponsors Spalletti: “President, for the type of project he has in mind, Luciano is perfect”. Tonight they will be opponents: the results show that Max wasn’t wrong on Spalletti…

