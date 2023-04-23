Background, when Allegri recommended Spalletti to De Laurentiis. Video

The background of Paolo Assogna: the first months of 2021, De Laurentiis probes various coaches, including the current one from Juve, then free. Talks and meetings in the Filmauro offices in Rome: the president offers the Napoli bench to Max, who says he wants to stay in Turin (and will actually return to Juve). But in those meetings, Allegri sponsors Spalletti: “President, for the type of project he has in mind, Luciano is perfect”. Tonight they will be opponents: the results show that Max wasn’t wrong on Spalletti…