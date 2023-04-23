Home » Immediately after coming to power in Telangana, the 4% reservations given to Muslims will be abolished: Amit Shah announced in Chiwla.
by admin
Given to Muslims immediately after coming to power in Telangana 4 Percentage reservations will be abolished
BJP coming to power and the end of the corrupt BRS party government is certain
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Chiwla, criticism of Chief Minister and Owaisi

If we come to power in Telangana, we will abolish Muslim reservations – Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/CF40alUNbN

— Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) April 23, 2023

Does the car travel in the right direction when Majlis has the steering wheel…?
This car is not good for Telangana, it will cause loss to Telangana.

Vote for the lotus symbol… Goddess Lakshmi sits on the lotus and takes Telangana forward gloriously.
-Mr @AmitShah Sir, Kendra… pic.twitter.com/WEfjXGB5Yy

— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 23, 2023

