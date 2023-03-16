And ‘Ear pulling’ I give her the Attorney, Margarita Cabello, to the government National by warning him that has not complied with the care of migrants in the Darien Gapwhere the situation continues to be worrisome.

The official was emphatic in pointing out that the alerts made by the control body four months ago regarding this situation have not been complied with and are not observed eitherprogress in actions, plans and programs that must be provided for this population within the framework of the comprehensive migration policy”.

At a press conference, Cabello Blanco also He reiterated his criticism of the Foreign Ministry, of which he said that no progress has been made to mitigate the difficult situation that this population is going through and that has not even complied with the start-up of a migrant care center in Necoclí.

In the barrage of questions, the Attorney General stressed that after 7 months of the new Government, the helplessness of migrants continues their fate Well, not even a Colombian Migration office has been installed “and the institutional presence of the ICBF, the National Police, among other entities necessary to order and make this migration safe, has not yet been strengthened.”.

The head of the control entity also announced the opening of an investigation against some public servants who intervened in an eviction process and transfer to the municipality of Acandí (Antioquia) of at least 200 people, including minors, and in which the regulations of the case were not taken.

Finally, the Prosecutor once again turned on the alerts around the phenomenon of human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants that continues to occur in this area of ​​the northwest of the country “without the national and territorial authorities adopting actions for their prevention and prosecution, violating the Principle of Progressivity, since it is the obligation of the State to guarantee continuity in the recognition and exercise of human rights”.