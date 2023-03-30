Julian Andres Santa

The Intermunicipal Veterans Tournament is already one of the traditional competitions in the region, completing 23 years of implementation, with the novelty that it takes place in the different municipalities of the Coffee Region, where they do not have professional soccer but do have a number of people who loves this sport and who have a lot of talent when it comes to jumping onto the pitch.

28 teams compete

The contest has more and more interest from the participants, so in this 2023 a total of 28 teams compete and their matches take place every Sunday. Arturo Parra, director and organizer of the Veterans Intermunicipal, said: “We see that it has been having a very high level, very good teams in the municipalities, there are veteran players who still show great soccer talent, people are very happy and they are coming developing in the best way. We are grateful to Mr. Sócrates Valencia who has always supported and sponsored the tournament”.

They keep expanding

“The tournament has earned respect for its football level in the municipalities of Caldas, Risaralda and part of the Valley, even at this moment we have three teams from Supía, Riosucio, Quinchía, among others, we have already completed 23 years of doing it”, added the organizer , who started doing this tournament in Pereira and grew more and more.

Results date 7

Arepas Da Gusto Arabia 2-2 Veterans Balboa

Apia 2-1 Cars Santa Rosa

Alcaldía Balboa 2-0 Royal Porteño

Hierarchy FC Belén 2-0 Those of Cuba

New generation 0-2 Belén FC

Yeimons Jeans 2-0 Multilentes

Veterans FC Pereira 3-1 Muebles Ferpar

San Siro Cafe Bar Riosucio 2-1 Fenix ​​Sachi Supia

The 50 Knew 1-0 Anserma

Positions of the first 5 of each group

Group A

1. Altagracia Pereira. 15 points

2. Arepas Da Gusto Pereira. 14 points

3. Santa Rosa Car Rental. 13

4. Apia. 13

5. Alcaldía de Balboa. 8

Group B

1. Belén FC 15 points

2. Virginia F.C. 15

3. New Generation Pereira. 13

4. Yeimons Jeans Pereira. 12

5. Real Tatamá Santuario. 8

Group C

1. Besiktas Chain Supía. 14 points

2. The 50 of Supía. 10

3. San Siro Cafe Bar Riosucio. 9

4. Academician Quinchía. 9

5. Agrofinca Anserma. 9

scorers table

Mario Grisales. Yeimons Jeans. 10 goals

Alexander Zapata. Bethlehem of Umbria. 10 goals

Gildardo Marulanda. Bethlehem of Umbria. 8 goals

Carlos Alberto Pérez La Finquita Marseille. 8 goals

Uriel Siro. New generation. 8 goals

Given:

This weekend there will be no date because it is Palm Sunday.