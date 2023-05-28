Audios prove the existence of hitmen among UNP escorts

The director of the National Protection Unit (UNP), Augusto Rodríguez, denounced that there is corruption within the institution. He said that official vehicles are used to transport drugs, that illegal rentals of security schemes are made and the most serious statement was that inside the institution there are people who are dedicated to hit men.

“We have found elements that allow us to think that there are people linked to the entity, dedicated to hit men. We have recordings, we have audios and we have some elements that we have brought to the attention of the authorities, the National Police is the one that helps us take this to the Prosecutor’s Office,” declared Augusto Rodríguez in the middle of a summons for political control over the security of social leaders. convened by the Democratic Center, in the Territorial Planning Commission of the Senate.

After the explosive statements, the Prosecutor’s Office summoned the director of the UNP to present evidence on the complaints he presented. Among the probative material that Augusto Rodríguez presented under an affidavit, there are some audios of the ex-partner of an escort from the institution whom she names Miguel, who claims to have evidence of the acts of assassination.

The witness looked for a person who was protected by Miguel’s security scheme to alert him that one of his bodyguards was a hit man. In one of the audios revealed by W Radio, the woman says: “Go to the company and say that Miguel has a business with Mrs. Clara where Miguel gets the escorts, sends them to Clara and is in charge of asking them for a million or millions and five hundred to put them in with false papers”.

In another fragment of the recording, the escort’s ex-partner mentions Sofía Jiménez de Parrado, convicted of the murder of her husband, Óscar Parrado, owner of the Autorrolings diagnostic centers, and her stepson. The woman also mentions alias ‘Maopicha’, a former paramilitary held in the La Dorada prison (Caldas) for the crimes of homicide, prisoner escape, among others.

“Ask him what he did before joining that company, ask him how many jobs he did for Sofía Jiménez de Parrado, ask him who Manopicha is and what jobs he does for Manopicha,” the witness told Miguel’s protégé.

As the escort’s ex-partner implied, his motivation for ratting him out was a sentimental betrayal on the part of the man. “I am not saying all this because I am fighting like garbage like him because he is going to match me with the old woman who is coming out. I am fighting because I always told Miguel that the only thing that I was not going to forgive him was for being unfaithful and that the day I did, the whole world would know what kind of hit man and thug he was,” the witness asserted. .

Finally, the woman assured that she is not afraid to declare and move forward with the truth. “Lord, if there is something that I have, it is my word. Whenever you want, you don’t need audio. I myself go and accompany you where you tell me to accompany you, I go and support it for the person who has to support it, “added the woman.

As revealed by W Radio, Miguel, the escort indicated by his ex-partner, would be the right hand of Simit Parra, alias ‘Manopicha’, who would be giving him orders for homicide and other crimes from the prison where he is being held.

The director of the National Protection Unit presented a dozen more tests that confirm the assassination and other crimes in the institution. “Other activities are also committed, such as extortion, listening to the same protected persons, handling information from other protected persons and we are cleaning that up because that is what the entity should not do,” he said. with Infobae

