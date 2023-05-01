Home » On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, Xi Jinping extended holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the broad masses of working people across the country-Xi Jinping Reports-Overseas Network
News

On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, Xi Jinping extended holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to the broad masses of working people across the country-Xi Jinping Reports-Overseas Network

by admin

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 30th On the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, extended festival congratulations and sincere condolences to the working people across the country.

Xi Jinping emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to inherit the past and usher in the future. It is hoped that the working people will vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsman spirit, work honestly, work diligently, be determined to innovate, dare to be the first, rely on labor creation to solidly promote Chinese-style modernization, and give full play to the main force in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation military role. Party committees and governments at all levels should fully stimulate the labor enthusiasm and innovation and creativity of the working people, effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of the working people, help the working people solve their worries and problems, and promote the further formation of a good atmosphere of advocating labor and respecting workers in the whole society.

Editor in charge: Lu Siyu

See also  Integrity of social leader, would be at risk

You may also like

THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE IS THE FAVORITE...

Would Win be left without the broadcasting rights...

With speed and wind: VfL Wolfsburg clearly defeats...

TSJE ministers congratulate the Paraguayan people for their...

Matecañas visit La Equidad for the Colombian League

TechTicker: Focal Speaker for Porsche, third-party lenses for...

5 thousand 197 people have been evacuated from...

Acts of violence give an ‘open mouth’ to...

Almost like new – a 2,300-year-old pair of...

Prime Minister’s Address at the Passing Out Parade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy