Authorities begin the construction of a sewage treatment plant in the El Mozote hamlet

The Ministry of Development together with the Municipal Works Department began the construction of a sewage treatment plant to benefit more than 800 people who live in the El Mozote hamlet, in Meanguera.

“This treatment plant will dignify the residents of El Mozote. It comes to add to the projects that the Municipal Works Department has already executed here, such as the memorial plaza, the kindergarten and the parish church,” said Minister Maria Chichilco.

According to the authorities, in the first phase, the plant will work eliminating waste and steps. The second will be to purge sludge, the third will be the percolate that will chlorinate the water and a fourth stage that will be for decontaminated water drainage.

This project will improve sanitation in the El Mozote hamlet, something that has never been attempted before in previous governments.

“President Nayib Bukele’s vision is comprehensive and he has been busy bringing development to the northern area of ​​Morazán, an area that was forgotten for decades,” added the minister.

