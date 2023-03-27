Julian Andres Santa

Standing applause for our boxer Jenny Marcela Arias! The one born in Guática, Risaralda, continues to make history and make known to the world her great talent forged in boxing from Risaralda, and she ratified it from start to finish during the Women’s World Cup held in India, where she won a historic silver medal.

He got second place

Arias lost her gold medal bout to Taipei boxer Wen Huant Hsiao in the 54kg final. It stands out that the Risaraldense changed her weight category and she made her debut in this one of the 54, where she in such a short time she did it with an honorable second place in the world.

Risaraldense pride

Jud Franky Granada, coach of the Risaraldense Boxing League and who has always accompanied Jenny Marcela in her processes, gave his concept: “Jenny’s presentation was very good, she reached the final of a World Cup and left us with happiness and pride. . We hope that we continue advancing and with the objectives that are planned, which are the Olympics, and we are on the right track.

historic achievement

There is no doubt that Jenny Arias continues to establish herself as the most important boxer in the entire history of the sport in Risaralda. “In the female branch it is the most that has been achieved, and a girl to be runner-up in the world, being in the first two places for us is very good and outside of that, also looking for the Olympic Cycle”, points out the coach Granada.

Jenny’s road to silver medal

In the round of 16, the daughter of Guática defeated the Moldovan Lulia Coroli. In the quarterfinals, she had to face the Kazakh Zhaina Shekerbekova, number two in the world in the 54 kilograms.

Already in the semifinals, Arias faced the representative of Mongolia, Enkhjargal Munguntsetseg in an emotional qualification to the final, where she would finally lose to Wen Huant Hsiao, thus securing second place.

The four medals of Colombia

The Colombian female delegation participated in this World Cup in India with nine boxers and obtained four medals as follows:

Silver with Jenny Marcela Arias

Silver with Angie Valdez

Bronce con Ingrit Vidal

Bronze with Camila Camilo