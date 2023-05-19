Home » Authorities locate gang members’ weapons – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

by admin
In the canton of El Zapote, the place where terrorists committed the cowardly murder of a member of the PNC, elements of the Armed Forces located 3 abandoned communication radios.

“We continue to develop security actions in the siege of Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, to dismantle terrorist structures,” the institution said.

Likewise, during patrols in the Alta Vista 1 residence, in Ilopango, the troops located inside a house – 24 cartridges for 357

– 1 cartridge 7.62 mm

– 2 magazines for AK-47 rifle

– 3 magazines for M-16

– 1 lower set of mechanisms for Ak-47 rifle

– 1 AR-15 rifle cut in half

– 1 G-3 rifle cut in half

– 1 charger for G-3

The FAES explained that all these implements were handed over to the National Civil Police, so that they can carry out the pertinent investigations.

