by admin
This Monday, the Security Cabinet presented at the port of La Concordia, in San Luis La Herradura, La Paz, a shipment of 1.2 tons of cocaine that was seized on March 27 by the Naval Force.

According to authorities, the drug is valued at $30 million. This was intercepted thanks to the effective work of the Tridente Naval Task Force (FTNT) team, 520 nautical miles (963 kilometers) from Bocana el Cordoncillo, Estero de Jaltepeque.

They added that the drug shipment was transported by three Colombians who were traveling in an LPV or a low-profile or semi-submersible vessel.

The detainees are of Colombian nationality identified as: Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, Yerlin Cáceres Palacios and Silvio Grueso Araujo and will be prosecuted in the Justice of the Peace of San Luis La Herradura for the crime of international illicit trafficking.

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reiterated that the country is not only a benchmark in the frontal fight against gangs, but also the work that our Naval Force is developing to stop illicit drug trafficking.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, reported that with this drug shipment under the administration of the President, Nayib Bukele, 30 tons of drugs have been seized and cocaine is the largest seized.

