Carlos Yepes A.

It is going to be very hard for the ruling class of Huila to be able to do something significant in the remainder of this government for Huila. There is a lot of indifference and uncertainty apparently on the part of the national government with respect to the department. The national government is apparently focused on its busy legislative agenda, neglecting regional work fronts that its administrative capacity should not be overwhelmed.

With a “reloaded” legislative agenda, since February 7 and week after week since the beginning of the extraordinary sessions, the government assumed a titanic risk, filing for an almost simultaneous debate on health reforms, then labor and last the pension There are three reforms filed with a very short interval of time, despite the fact that they contain substantive changes and imply multiple political, economic, social and institutional aspects and as if that were not enough, the project of the National Development Plan is being processed, a budget addition for more of 23.2 billion, as well as prison humanization projects and the Law of submission to justice for gangs outside the Law such as the “Clan del Golfo”.

Apart from this legislative overload, the government and the congressmen must attend to political matters, the proximity of the regional elections, we are only a few months away from these and there the government has, like any government on duty, like the congressmen, hard work for their aspirations for change in the territorial political maps.

By overloading the legislative agenda, the possibility of a serious and in-depth analysis is limited to these projects that are crucial and that had been a felt need for the country. This generates a certain reserve in favor of the quality of the initiatives and makes it easier to fall into formal and substantive vices. It seems that the so-called “popular mandate” delivered to the president, wants to impose on the moderation and healthy discussion of transcendental reforms for Colombians, the reforms established are of immense scope for the country and each one of us, modifying them implies time and against proposals by the different forces that democracy itself has brought to Congress, there is no room for the threat of popular pressure from any point of view.

Fortunately, Huila has at this juncture a Senator like Carlos Julio González Villa, knowledgeable about national issues and whom Huila will have to motivate so that, apart from this busy schedule, it can continue advocating crucial issues for southern Colombia such as

Route 45 in its entirety and especially the passage through Pericongo and the sandy bridge at the exit of Neiva, which continue to be managed with warm water cloths from the national government.

Lastly, this busy schedule and the heartfelt needs of the department should not distract us from the historic opportunity for the national government and the coffee country to vindicate themselves with Huila by bringing to the National Federation of Coffee Growers a son of this land who today is ratifies as the main producer of grain in quality and quantity. The united Huila must ask the national government to elect Germán Bahamón in the Federation.

