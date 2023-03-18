This Thursday the country’s aeronautical authorities held a meeting with representatives of Venezuelan commercial airlines, with the aim of establishing mechanisms that continue to strengthen operational safety in air transport.

According to a message posted by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuelain your account on the social network Twitterthe meeting was led by the Minister for Transport, Ramon Velasquez Araguyan; the deputy air minister Freddy Borges; and the president of Otherwise, Juan Teixeira Diazwith whom issues related to the service, user rights and operational safety in air transport were discussed.

“Today #16Mar a meeting led by the Min. @TransporteGobVe @rvaraguayan the @viceminaereo and the AA @JuanTeixeiraD with national airlines was held, where issues related to the service, the rights of [email protected] [email protected] and operational safety in air transport”, Inac published on its account on the social network Twitter.

Monitor ticket sales

He minister Ramon Velasquez Araguayan urged the airlines to monitor their marketing processes in the sale of tickets in national currency, said a press release from the Otherwise.

“It is important that in each office, each airport there is careful supervision, which reaches all levels,” he said.

Stressing the importance of strengthening air operations, the minister Velasquez Araguayán indicated that his office “is carrying out the necessary coordination so that the airlines can have tariff incentives that benefit their operations.”

Inac: Compliance with standards

For his part, the President of the Otherwise, Juan Manuel Teixeira Díazratified the importance of complying with the regulations by the airlines and the work that the Otherwise has been developing to improve the quality of service for the benefit of passengers.

“He Otherwise It has been developing a work through the General Management of Air Transport that allows the efficiency and punctuality of the airlines to be measured so that they can correct and improve their operability”, he added.

recalled that the system aeronautical complaints (SADA) is a tool that has allowed the user to quickly and efficiently file complaints regarding the violation of their rights.

So far, SADA has received 2,367 visits to the digital page to make their complaints.

“Inac has been working to develop alternatives, signing agreements that allow benefits and economic incentives for the improvement of airlines,” he said.

He also pointed out that the representatives of the airlines had the opportunity to express their satisfaction with the meeting and ratified once again their commitment to the sector and the country.

brainstorming

Air Vice Minister Freddy Borges stated that this type of meeting “encourages the exchange of ideas and the search for corrective measures that improve air operations and strengthen the sector.”

Under the guidelines of the national government, the Ministry of Transportation, through the Otherwisedevelops strategic plans, with the aim of strengthening the country’s air sector, seeking alliances and strengthening ties between airlines to provide better service to users.

