Home » How to help the mother cat take care of her newborn calf?
News

How to help the mother cat take care of her newborn calf?

by admin
How to help the mother cat take care of her newborn calf?

To help a mother cat care for her newborn kittens, it is important to make sure that the mother is present and can do her job.

If the mother is not available or unable to do so, the kittens can be helped to urinate and defecate during the first few weeks of life.

It’s also important to make sure the kittens are eating adequately, as newborn kittens need to take colostrum for the first 16 to 24 hours of life to protect against disease.

To do?

Some experts recommend helping a mother cat care for her newborn kittens.

It is important to dry the kittens with a warm, dry towel and stimulate their breathing, especially in the case of premature kittens.

Newborn cats do not regulate their temperature and need stimulation to urinate and defecate.

The care that is given to the mother cat after the birth of her kittens is just as important as the care that was given to her before delivery.

It is generally recommended to avoid touching the kittens as this can distress the mother and cause irreparable damage to the kitten’s life, but after the first week they can be handled with care.

more tips

To care for a newborn cat, it is important to create a comfortable and safe space for them.

It is also essential to maintain a proper body temperature for them to survive.

Regarding feeding, during the first week of life, cats should eat every two or three hours.

Also, it is important to monitor their weight and make sure they are gaining weight properly.

See also  Kaohsiung is surprised to see an increase in foreclosures and urgent sales! Experts Expose Investors' Funds Are Stuck and Dead

It is also recommended to keep kittens away from other animals until they are vaccinated.

Newborn cats cannot regulate their body temperature until they are three to four weeks old.

Therefore, it is important to keep them warm to prevent their temperature from dropping.

Comments

You may also like

Jorge Celedón, begins by sweeping his tour ‘Que...

Many of us have trauma, regardless of what...

Authorities managed to recover several stolen motorcycles in...

The All-China Youth Federation of the Central Committee...

60% of Salvadorans believe that the country’s economy...

Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic...

Conservative Party declares itself independent from the Petro...

The end of the postwar period and the...

“With the go-ahead from the CDM to DPR...

Modernizing Valledupar’s delayed public lighting requires $60,000 million

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy