How to help the mother cat take care of her newborn calf?

To help a mother cat care for her newborn kittens, it is important to make sure that the mother is present and can do her job.

If the mother is not available or unable to do so, the kittens can be helped to urinate and defecate during the first few weeks of life.

It’s also important to make sure the kittens are eating adequately, as newborn kittens need to take colostrum for the first 16 to 24 hours of life to protect against disease.

Some experts recommend helping a mother cat care for her newborn kittens.

It is important to dry the kittens with a warm, dry towel and stimulate their breathing, especially in the case of premature kittens.

Newborn cats do not regulate their temperature and need stimulation to urinate and defecate.

The care that is given to the mother cat after the birth of her kittens is just as important as the care that was given to her before delivery.

It is generally recommended to avoid touching the kittens as this can distress the mother and cause irreparable damage to the kitten’s life, but after the first week they can be handled with care.

To care for a newborn cat, it is important to create a comfortable and safe space for them.

It is also essential to maintain a proper body temperature for them to survive.

Regarding feeding, during the first week of life, cats should eat every two or three hours.

Also, it is important to monitor their weight and make sure they are gaining weight properly.

It is also recommended to keep kittens away from other animals until they are vaccinated.

Newborn cats cannot regulate their body temperature until they are three to four weeks old.

Therefore, it is important to keep them warm to prevent their temperature from dropping.

