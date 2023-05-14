Authorities warn of several problems in the Porlón landfill

MANAGEMENT.-

Problems in the treatment of leachate, lack of machinery and equipment; and, in addition, delay in the collection of waste from the city, are some of the setbacks that the next municipal administration will inherit. Delegates of the new mayor toured the Porlón landfill.

During the tour, delegates from the mayor introduced the new officials who will head the Environmental Management Department.

As part of the transition process, the work team of the new mayor of Riobamba, John Vinueza, has been making tours of different municipal offices and public companies, with the aim of verifying their situation and in what state these dependencies will assume next Sunday, 14 May 10, 2023. Following this same roadmap, on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, delegates of the mayor and the new directors who will be in charge of the Environmental Management Department, toured the Porlón Sanitary Landfill, through in order to socialize some problems that have been evidenced and that in the shortest possible time, the next administration will attend to with great urgency.

Santiago Marcillo, who will be in charge of the Environmental Management Department, explained that the leachate would not be treated in the sanitary landfill, on the contrary, it would be injected into the upper part of the fill layers: “For six months there has been no treats leachates, due to the lack of reagents to treat these liquids”. In addition, due to the lack of machinery, there is a delay of more than 12 days in the process of compressing and covering the waste. “Once we take office, the necessary resources will be allocated to solve these problems that we have shown, thanks to the tours and documents delivered.” Regarding the collection problems that are evident daily in different neighborhoods of the city, the new director noted that, of 100% machinery, only 30% of the fleet is operational: “We are receiving two out of six operational vehicles.”