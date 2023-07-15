Autonomous Region Holds Meeting to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions

Autonomous Region Party Committee of Inner Mongolia Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Instructions

July 14, Inner Mongolia – The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region recently convened a significant meeting to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent instructions. The meeting was presided over by Sun Shaocheng, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions given during his visit to Jiangsu must be thoroughly studied and implemented. The focus should be on addressing the current challenges faced by Inner Mongolia, particularly in terms of technological breakthroughs. Effective measures should be taken to improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. Additionally, efforts should be made to promote and apply scientific and technological innovation in various fields.

It was also emphasized that energy security and resource utilization must be prioritized. Inner Mongolia, being a major energy supplier, needs to ensure a stable energy supply while accelerating the development of a modern energy economy. The region’s basic and advantageous industries, such as mineral deposits, milk, meat, and grains, should be further strengthened through investment attraction and the transfer of advanced industries.

Thematic education was also highlighted during the meeting, with an emphasis on understanding and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the importance of continuous learning. Party members and cadres were encouraged to focus on practical work and advance various tasks in accordance with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee.

Furthermore, the meeting called for a deep understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the second meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform. The goal is to guide quasi-policies and plan relevant reforms based on actual conditions. Particularly, attention should be given to the country’s new system of a higher level of open economy and the construction of port infrastructure to create a high-level open platform.

The meeting also emphasized the need for reform in rural and pastoral areas, with a focus on land reform policies and the relationship between farmers and land. To meet the country’s requirements for shifting from dual control of energy consumption to dual control of carbon emissions, policy measures must be adjusted and optimized. The construction of new energy projects should be accelerated to promote the transformation of the energy structure.

Finally, the meeting discussed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the first high-level meeting of the Global Shared Development Action Forum. It called for seeking opportunities through opening up, expanding markets, and deepening cooperation. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming 4th China-Mongolia Expo and the “Implementation Plan on Further Strengthening Financial and Accounting Supervision.”

The meeting concluded by reinforcing the importance of actively implementing the goals and tasks set forth by the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and advancing the development of Inner Mongolia’s unique advantages in modern industrial systems.

– Liu Xiaodong, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter

