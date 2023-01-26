Avianca It is one of the most recognized companies by Colombians who travel to national and international destinations. With more than 100 years of foundation, this company has earned a reputation in the aviation field, so much so that in 2022 it was listed as one of the most punctual airlines.

For this new year, Avianca announced a change in the rate of flights that operate between Colombia and Europe. Until now, the airline offered the XL and XXL executive categories. Now, as part of its aircraft modification process, business class will have only the XXL fare.

“This adjustment in sizes seeks greater ease when buying, greater clarity in the product and better differentiation in the XXL option, which is the one with the most attributes. We know that our clients want to have the power to personalize their trip and we are doing everything so that they can do it quickly and with the necessary information”, indicated Manuel Ambriz, Chief Commercial Officer of Avianca.

The changes announced for flights between Colombia and Europe will take effect as of February 1, 2023. In this way, users will be able to choose between S, M, L and XXL fares.

What do Avianca’s fares to Europe include?

The most basic option that Avianca offers for flights between Colombia and Europe is the S. This includes a personal item, a 10 kg hand baggage, check-in through the app, website or kiosk and accrual of miles.

then there is the fee M which adds a hold baggage of 23 kg, selection of economy seats and the option to check in at the counter. Those who choose to travel with the category L they will have access to itinerary changes, pre-flight refunds, priority boarding and plus seat selection.

Finally, the business class, which was left with only the option XXLincludes: personal item, hand luggage of 10 kg, 2 hold luggage of 32 kg each, airport check-in, preferential counter for baggage delivery, priority boarding line, itinerary changes, reimbursement before the flight, accrual of miles, access to Avianca VIP rooms and preferential cabin in business class.

Avianca makes its flights to Europe with Boeing 787 model aircraft that have a capacity for 250 passengers. In 2022, the airline carried around 900,000 passengers to and from Europe.