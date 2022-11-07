China Daily, November 7 (Reporter Zhao Lei) On the eve of the opening of the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) held a press conference in Zhuhai today to introduce the achievements of the aviation industry reform and development in the new era in the past ten years and this The exhibition situation of the second time, and answer the hot issues that the media are concerned about.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) held a press conference in Zhuhai to introduce the achievements of the 10-year aviation industry reform and development in the new era and the exhibition, and to answer the hot issues of concern to the media. (Photo by China Daily reporter Zhao Lei)



According to reports, this year’s air show, the aviation industry will take the theme of “Strengthening the Country in Aviation, Wing to the Future”, fully demonstrating that the aviation industry has learned and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China across the board, built a world-class high-tech industrial group, and supported the world‘s first-class industry. Confidence and determination to build the military, strive to build an aviation power in the new era, and help achieve the “two centenary” goals. At the air show, more than 200 self-developed aviation equipment and technology projects will be exhibited at the exhibition, and the exhibited products have increased by 34% compared with the previous one, of which 55 exhibits are exhibited for the first time.

Ten years of hard work, ten years of extraordinary progress. Tan Ruisong, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation, introduced that in the ten years of the new era, the aviation industry has kept in mind the ardent entrustment of the central leadership comrades on building a strong aviation country, based on the “two overall situation”, with the “bigger of the country” in mind, with the historical mission of the military industry state-owned enterprise. With a sense of urgency for development that time does not wait for me, take the initiative to undertake the “first stick” of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment. Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, Aviation Industry Group has kept in mind the original intention of serving the country by aviation, and committed to the mission of strengthening the country by aviation. Through courageous reform and continuous innovation, the group has always maintained stable economic operation with progress and improvement. Quality, stability and long-term development, it has embarked on a high-quality development path and embarked on a new journey of building a world-class enterprise, supporting a world-class military, and building an aviation power. In the 2022 Fortune Global 500 list released in early August, AVIC ranked 144th, a ten-year increase of 106 places compared to 2012, and it is at the forefront of the international aerospace and defense sector, demonstrating that China The power spreads Chinese values ​​and condenses the Chinese spirit.

Tan Ruisong introduced that in the ten years of the new era, the aviation industry has supported the development of my country’s aviation equipment to achieve a new leap forward, and the supply capacity of the equipment system has steadily moved forward, entering a new stage of competing and competing with the world‘s major aviation powers. Aviation equipment such as H-6N, J-20, Yun-20, Zhi-20, J-16, Assault-11, Wuzhen-7, Yunyou-20, etc., have appeared one after another and successively equipped the troops to continue to form new combat capabilities. my country’s national defense force has been systematically strengthened, and its confidence and strength have continued to rise. Aviation equipment independently developed by the aviation industry accompanies the people’s air force, navy, army, loyal mission, sharpen the sword in the sky, in “police patrols in the East China Sea, war patrols in the South China Sea, forge troops in the Taiwan Strait, go out to the West Pacific, cruise around the island” and other military Flying farther and better in operations and non-military operations, and building a steel Great Wall to defend national sovereignty, national defense and security, and national development interests with great powers.

Tan Ruisong introduced that in the ten years of the new era, the aviation industry has firmly implemented the major decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee and the national strategy, insisted that the combat effectiveness of aviation equipment on the battlefield, the competitiveness of the market, and the two “wings” of supporting the construction of a first-class army and serving the national economy and the people’s livelihood. Flying, and actively play the role of “pillar” and “ballast stone” of large state-owned central enterprises. The development and production of civil aircraft in the aviation industry is progressing steadily. Significant progress has been made in the development of important civil aircraft models such as the AG600, “Xinzhou” 600, “Xinzhou” 700, and “Lucky Bird” series of civil helicopters; the advanced civil aircraft manufacturing system and industrial system continue to The design, test and verification capability system that is perfect and meets airworthiness requirements has been initially established, which has formed a large-scale operation capability for ARJ21 in the domestic market, and provided strong support for the development, testing, flight test and certification of C919; helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, mission systems and other aviation The products actively serve the field of emergency rescue, and contribute to the modernization of the national security system and governance capacity, and the maintenance of national security and social stability.

Tan Ruisong said that standing at a new historical starting point, all cadres and workers in the aviation industry will be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, strengthen confidence, work together, work hard, and advance bravely. Promote greater achievements in accelerating the construction of a world-class enterprise, achieve greater breakthroughs in high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, and write the infinite loyalty to the party, the country and the people in the blue sky of the motherland, and write it into the mission of building a strong aviation country. In the answer sheet, create a new brilliance worthy of the great new era.

Li Qingtang, deputy secretary of the aviation industry party group, gave a detailed introduction to the aviation industry’s participation in this exhibition. The exhibition content of the Aviation Industry Pavilion closely follows the three major themes of “Chinese Power”, “Chinese Value” and “Chinese Spirit”. Among them, the chapter of “China Power” is guided by the “20 series” star models, and takes the serial development of aviation weapons and equipment as the main line. , inspection and collaboration, intelligent collaboration and other scene-based designs, systematically show the achievements of the aviation industry in researching and developing first-class equipment, building first-class systems, and building first-class capabilities. The chapter of “China Value” is composed of four sub-exhibitions, namely, technology pioneer, “Air Silk Road”, emergency rescue and China-Pakistan joint exhibition. It focuses on demonstrating the self-reliance and self-improvement of aviation industry science and technology, cultivating national strategic forces in aviation science and technology, helping the construction of national emergency rescue system, and responding to The “Belt and Road” initiative helps customers win market competition, transmits Chinese value, and demonstrates outstanding competitiveness. The “Chinese Spirit” chapter fully demonstrates the aviation service spirit of 400,000 aviation people of “loyalty, dedication, and pursuit of the blue sky”, presents the aviation industry’s development strategy of “one heart, two integration, three forces, and five modernizations”, demonstrating the responsibility of central enterprises, Fulfilling social responsibilities and striving to become a world-class aviation enterprise group with leading innovation, advanced cultural strength and excellent competitiveness.

Outside the exhibition hall, the aviation industry has also set up an outdoor quiet exhibition area of ​​9,000 square meters, which is divided into three themed exhibition areas of military and commercial aircraft, emergency rescue, and general aircraft. As the most eye-catching flight performance part of the air show, the AG600 new configuration fire extinguisher independently developed by the aviation industry will be demonstrated to the public for the first time with a 12-ton water-dropping function, and will gather with the Yun 20 and C919 sky; Z 20, Z 10, The Z-8 and other active military aviation equipment will be on the stage of the China Air Show for the first time; the Wing Loong family drones will also have a wonderful flight display.

In addition, the aviation industry will also hold a series of themed press conferences, product releases, business negotiations and signing contracts during the air show, and send a technical team to cooperate with the Chinese Air Force to complete the air show and static exhibition Task.

