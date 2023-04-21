Awarded in Yopal process to execute the School Feeding Program – news

One of the novelties is that, for the excellent management of the year 2022, the Ministry of National Education recognized Yopal, which allowed the coverage to be expanded by 1,300 new rations, going from benefiting 13,000 to 14,300 students.

Through Resolution 018 of April 14, 2023, the Yopal mayor’s office awarded the service provision process of the School Food Program -PAE-, to the bidder Unión Temporal Nutri-PAE Yopal 2023, after carrying out a contractual process that was published on the SECOP II platform, as required by law.

It should be noted that the planning of this process began in May of the previous year (11 months ago), during which time another 3 contractual processes were carried out, which for external reasons could not be awarded.

From the moment the difficulties were registered, control agencies (Attorney’s Office and Comptroller’s Office) were supported, in order to define the action plan to be carried out, in order to ensure that the service of the School Meals program was provided in the shortest possible time.

It should be noted that due to the excellent provision of the service that was provided in 2022, when 13,000 students benefited, the Ministry of National Education decided to grant the Secretary of Education of Yopal a recognition that was reflected in increasing coverage in 1,300 more rations, so that in this 2023, 14,300 students will benefit.

Context

Providing the services of the School Food Program has a complexity from the same capacity of daily operation, preparation of more than 14 thousand rations prior acquisition, collection, distribution, enlistment of supplies and preparation of the rations in each school restaurant.

Background of the First process

May 11, 2022. The first PAE Territorial Planning and Monitoring Committee was created,

05-23-2022. The committee meets where it is determined to request ordinary future validity.

In parallel, the work plan was prepared (pattern menu, menu cycles, nutritional analysis, preparation guides, list of exchanges, request and receipt of quotes, costing and previous study).

June 7, 2022. The draft Agreement to the Honorable Municipal Council is filed.

July 27, 2022. Agreement No. 006 is issued. Ordinary future validity quota

August 9, 2022. Public tender No. MYCA-SED-LP-002-2022 was published in SECOP II.

September 16, 2022. The process is declared void, due to the absence of bidders

Background of the second process

September 30, 2022. The second process for minor amounts No. MYCA-SED-SAM-009-2022 is published.

October 20, 2022. The minor claim process is declared void, due to the absence of bidders.

Background of the Third Process

November 09, 2022. The Agreement project is filed with the Honorable Municipal Council.

November 22, 2022. Agreement No. 18 is issued. Quota of exceptional future validity.

December 7, 2022. The new contracting process begins on the SECOP II platform, through public tender No. MYCA–SED-LP-008-2022

January 24, 2023. The process is declared void by Resolution 001 of 2023, due to the fact that the offer did not meet the technical and legal conditions established in the specifications.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related