Dhu al-Nurin Nasr al-Din, the lawyer, writes: Scenarios of the Fall

The Rapid Support Forces erred in political estimates when they bet on adopting the framework agreement for a small political group who are professional in lying and deceit and are known as workers and mercenaries and do not hesitate to impose commandments, colonialism and international mandate on the soil of the homeland

A political group (Al-Folkrab) was able to count on the fingers of the hand, and they lacked public support and political paternity, and relied on the names of national or Arab parties, by decorating the Rapid Support Command with an imaginary empire, in coordination with global intelligence, to become an alternative and the nucleus of a national army in the future.

So their leader swallowed the bait easily and lived (a daydream) and built on it without realism and redressing the balance of power and did not respect the expected or potential opponent in terms of capabilities

And with the ability of these group in ruin, strife, destruction, and high and superior qualifications in meanness, servitude, intelligence, and agents, they were able to pass the colonial agenda through the leadership of the Rapid Support, and to show their leadership a lavish future in the throne, and they will have an unbreakable king, glory, bliss in the land, and a life of isthmus, if the colonial paper called the framework agreement is built and imposed by law. power and jungle

What increased the pace of the RSF leadership towards the abyss and the fall is the self-dream that possesses their personality, which is megalomania, paranoia of pride, and excessive narcissism in power.

The false and unrealistic feeling woven by some of the political forces for them is that they are the people of the king and that success was created to be characterized by you

All those influences made for him made him go out of his mind and look at everything else with contempt and belittlement without deliberation or appreciation and respect, so he linked his personal ambition to the tyranny of the petty submission of a people, a country, a geography, and soil to the framework colonial document.

The leadership of the Rapid Support Forces at that time made a mistake when they relaxed their ears with deference to the (misguided and deviant) group, and lost their way when they mortgaged their kingdom and their tyranny to the history and realization of the Isthmian dream between the folds and the implementation of the framework’s agendas.

The group of nine adorned the psyche of the Rapid Support Command as the source of the divine mandate in the land, so they persisted or became paranoid, and lived a delusional fantasy and self-aggrandizement, as if they were mandated through divine aid, violating reality, so they claimed to possess exceptional capabilities, mighty capabilities, unbeatable forces, huge funds, or important international and regional relations, and for weakness in their estimates and readings and lack of Their understanding of the language of interests in political action has come to an end, and they have responded to the promises and appetites of some countries and the Quartet and the Tripartite with colonial ambitions, so the human demons adorned their deeds with success and excellence, so they entered into the battle of eternal suicide.

And as far as the crime, rebellion, and exit of the Rapid Support Forces against the homeland and its people, the arrest and accountability of the agents who warned the Sudanese people to impose international guardianship on them and colonization through the framework agreement or war and flood so that they do not want or leave, it is obligatory and legal for all these agents to be tried before the Sudanese public opinion for their betrayal of their homeland and their people by incitement Participation, planning and execution

He who betrayed his country and sold his soil for a cheap price did not live a few dirhams among the honorable people of the country

