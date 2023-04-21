The challenges that Artificial Intelligence imposes on the work of Neuquén lawyers

«Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a collaboration tool: it speeds up your work, automates routine tasks… but strong AI, this robot that answers you based on your emotions, your language, that learns from its mistakes, Is it a tool or a subject? And if it is a subject, does it have rights? Do you have heritage? And does he respond if he causes damage?.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The one who speaks and wonders and with each question opens more questions is the lawyer Vanessa Ruizpresident of the newly created Institute of Law and Artificial Intelligence of the Neuquén Bar Association.

In his statement of reasons for creating the institute, he mentioned “sharing regulatory and doctrinal knowledge, tools, especially skills and techniques to address the challenges, challenges and opportunities that AI bringsin an effort to establish an innovative academic space that facilitates reflection, critical analysis and the exchange of experiences, in light of current and comparative law».

«If you intend provide theoretical and practical tools of AI from a legal point of view, consolidate the basic pillar institutes and recognize the current debates. See practical cases. Invite specialists from other areas and subjects. Organize courses and conferences. Evidence how much education, multidisciplinarity and singularity have to do with this challenge. What tools we have at our fingertips, and a sea of ​​opportunities », she adds.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



in dialogue with Black river, Ruiz pointed out that the proposal generated great repercussions. The first meeting was attended by 25 lawyers and lawyers, and more joined the second from different branches of law: civil, labor, family, criminal, administrative, “which demonstrates the transversality of the subject and interest.

«We foresee preparatory days for August for the second international congress on law and Artificial Intelligence that we are coordinating to manage with the National University of Comahue, generate our own publications, as well as interact with society in particular through talks in schools and institutions to warn of good practices or rules of use,” said the lawyer.

“There is a lot of interest, and a lot of ignorance”, indicated. “There is a lack of training for judicial operators. In Neuquén, the Judiciary is very backward, you can’t even enter an electronic document, “he exemplified.

the first task «is to alphabetize. Unify conceptualization with everything that exists doctrinally. AI is a system that you train with data and it gives you an answer that thinks for itself, learns from its own mistakes. There is the AI ​​supervised by humans and the one that can have consciousness.

-Tasking the AI ​​to write simple sentences is almost a thing of the past. The challenges are others. For example, discern when a test was built with AI. I think of photographs or videos.

-The activity of the experts will be fundamental, they will have to be trained to determine when an image was manufactured with AI -he replied.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Each subject opens more and more questions. “The legal nature of AI is yet to be defined. It is as it happened at the time with the animalswhich for the law were one thing until it was determined that is a sentient being, subject to rights. In divorces, who gets to keep the pet is taken into account,” Ruiz exemplified.

AI rights and obligations

He added that «AI is a collaboration tool: it speeds up your work, automates routine tasks… but strong AI, this robot that answers you based on your emotions, your language, that learns from its mistakes, is it a tool? or a subject? And if it is a subject, does it have rights? Do you have heritage? And does he respond if he causes damage?

-And if it generates other software, who owns the software that created the AI?

These are all questions that we are learning to answer.

Ruiz pointed out that it is important «generate ethical awareness and good practices on the use of AI.

«In the meetings we had, which are repeated on the first Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., I propose: machines are circuits that are connected to each other. Let’s connect with colleagues to be better than machines».



