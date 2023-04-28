Home » Azerbaijan Cup: Roger Akakpo and Qabala Fk in the final!
Azerbaijan Cup: Roger Akakpo and Qabala Fk in the final!

The second semi-final of the Azerbaijan Cup was played on Thursday. Yaovi Akakpo’s Qabala Fk clinched the second ticket to the final by beating Sabail.

Already victorious in the first leg 3 goals to 2, Qabala Fk pinned in the second leg Sabail 1 goal to 0 on an achievement by Alimi. The young Togolese attacking midfielder Yaovi Roger Akakpo was on the bench for this return meeting. In the first semi-final, Neftchi had dominated Turan Tovuz 2 goals to 1 in aggregate score.

The final, which will be played on June 3, will pit Qabala Fk against Neftchi FK.

