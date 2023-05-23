Bad weather: chasm in the street in Forlì, building evacuated – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FORLÌ, MAY 22 – Since 3.45 last night some fire brigade teams have been intervening in via Vittorio Locchi in Forlì in the Romiti district, one of the most affected by the flood, for the precautionary evacuation of a building of 12 apartments due to a chasm. In all, 26 people have been removed from their homes and transferred to a safe place.



On Sunday, craters gradually formed on the roadway. The concern is that the static nature of the foundations of the building which is located a few meters from the site of the largest chasm may have been compromised. Inspections by technicians are also underway in other nearby properties.



On the spot, together with the firefighters, also the men of the Local Police, who intervened to invite the inhabitants of the building to leave their apartments. In addition to the technicians of the Fire Brigade, the technicians of the Municipality and those of the utility companies whose cables run under the road surface are also at work, engaged in checks. Also present in the morning was the mayor of Forlì, Gian Luca Zattini, who arrived in via Locchi to make sure of the situation. (HANDLE).

