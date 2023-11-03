Bad weather, constant monitoring of the rivers after heavy rainfall during the night. The situation in Emilia-Romagna — Emilia-Romagna Region

Monitoring of the bad weather situation in Emilia-Romagna continued throughout the night: yesterday evening, the exceptional storm in Tuscany passed the Apennines, causing heavy rainfall in a short time and peaks of flooding in the waterways , especially in Romagna but also in the central-western part of the region.

The floods of Taro, Parma, Secchia, Panaro and Reno are spreading in the downstream sections with levels generally close to thresholds 2superior to threshold 3 on the Enza in Sorbolo, in the Parma area. The intense rainfall of the last few hours on the ridge of Santerno, Senio and Lamone (threshold 3) have generated flood peaks in the relevant mountain sections, which are spreading downstream with the progressive lamination of the ridges.

In the morning the flood of the Senio has passed the most critical pointa Castel Bolognesewhere the embankments had been strengthened.

In the next few hours, a gradual attenuation of precipitation is expected across the entire region, with further pulses of rain still possible on the Apennine ridge of Modena and Bologna.

Already in the early hours of the night, levels upstream in Romagna had begun to drop and flood peaks were expected downstream.

There are two limited critical issuesdue to the flood of the Santerno, in the Bolognese area Imola – at the height of the racetrack – ea Casalfiumanese in the industrial area. TO Casola Valsenio, in the Ravenna area, about ten people displaced as a precaution; three more a Bedonia, in the Parma area. In the Piacenza area, residents in the municipalities of Cerignale, Travo, Farini and Bettola who live near waterways have been advised to move to the upper floors.

Ha the Sorbolo bridge, in the Parma area, reopened. Railway traffic has been restored in the Parma-Suzzara section, suspended during the night. The Bologna-Prato railway line remains closed.

The interventions of the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection volunteers

Fallen trees, flooding, damage from strong winds. I am around 70 interventions of the Fire fighters carried out in the last few hours to deal with the consequences of the bad weather. Most in the province of Bologna, around twenty in total. 14 were completed in the Rimini area, in particular due to the collapse of trees. Another 12 in the Reggio Emilia area, in particular due to strong gusts of wind; 9 in the Forlì-Cesena area; 4 in the Ravenna and Modena areas; 3 in the Ferrara area and 2 in the Parma area.

In everything 80 i volunteers of Civil Protection at work in 5 provinces: the majority in the Piacenza area (25), in the Bolognese area (23) and in the Parma area (20), as well as in the Modena and Reggio Emilia areas.

A team from the national alpine and speleological rescue corps of the Umbria region was mobilized by the national Department of Civil Protection.

Electricity outages affect some areas of Piacenza, Bologna and Forlì-Cesenate. However, the situations are monitored and are being resolved.

Share this: Facebook

X

