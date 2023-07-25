Bad weather damage paralyzes trains in Veneto – News

The damage caused by the bad weather is also paralyzing the railway circulation in Veneto. According to what has been learned, due to a lightning strike that struck the regulation system, until recently all the sections controlled by the Verona hall were blocked, therefore many of the main lines that lead to the Scaliger node, such as Brescia, Padua, Bologna, Brennero, Mantua. When the blockade occurred, the trains were stopped along the line, where they were.





There are thousands of passengers on board the trains, and this makes it impossible to supply everywhere with replacement bus services. The technicians have recently been regaining control of the lines between Bresci-Padua, Bologna-Brenner and Mantua-Monselice. The first trains will gradually start moving again, but cancellations and delays will be inevitable.



