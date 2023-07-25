Home » Bad weather damage paralyzes trains in Veneto – News
News

Bad weather damage paralyzes trains in Veneto – News

by admin
Bad weather damage paralyzes trains in Veneto – News

The damage caused by the bad weather is also paralyzing the railway circulation in Veneto. According to what has been learned, due to a lightning strike that struck the regulation system, until recently all the sections controlled by the Verona hall were blocked, therefore many of the main lines that lead to the Scaliger node, such as Brescia, Padua, Bologna, Brennero, Mantua. When the blockade occurred, the trains were stopped along the line, where they were.


There are thousands of passengers on board the trains, and this makes it impossible to supply everywhere with replacement bus services. The technicians have recently been regaining control of the lines between Bresci-Padua, Bologna-Brenner and Mantua-Monselice. The first trains will gradually start moving again, but cancellations and delays will be inevitable.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The leader of the Chinese Super League suffered a wave of injuries! Will the Trident or the absence of half a month swallow the first defeat in the league? _Wallace_Foreign aid_Competition

You may also like

The Biotechnology Exhibition is here, CDMO factory show...

Minors are behind robberies in Valledupar

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military...

In Ogliastra touched 48 degrees, a record in...

Etoile du Sahel appoints coach Imad Ben Younes...

Cuban Farm Owner Offers $5,000 Reward to Find...

Swimming: World Championships, Paltrinieri in the final in...

Acidic addresses the challenges of healthy orchards

The hottest days of the year are coming...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Strengthening Military...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy