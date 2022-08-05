Home News Bad weather: evacuated hotels and houses in Val di Fassa due to landslides and floods
News

Bad weather: evacuated hotels and houses in Val di Fassa due to landslides and floods

by admin
Bad weather: evacuated hotels and houses in Val di Fassa due to landslides and floods

ServiceTrentino Alto Adige

A water bomb quickly caused landslides and landslides and the flooding of some watercourses, such as in Fontanazzo and Campestrin, hamlets of Mazzin and San Jan, where – reports the Tgr Trento – a mudslide caused flooded the street

About a hundred people including tourists and residents were evacuated from hotels and houses in the Fassa valley, especially in the Vigo di Fassa area, where a water bomb struck which quickly caused landslides and landslides and the flooding of some watercourses, such as in Fontanazzo and Campestrin, hamlets of Mazzin and San Jan, where – reports the Tgr Trento – a mudslide invaded the road. The evacuated people will spend the night in the Civil Protection Center and in the gyms.

Civil Protection is at work, in particular the fire brigade, forestry, mountain basin and geologist sectors, together with the technicians of the Road Management Service. Under observation a series of situations – communicates the Autonomous Province of Trento – in particular the enlargement of some watercourses that have caused landslides and erosion of embankments. The situation is evolving. At the moment it does not appear that the phenomena have caused any consequences to people.

See also  Covid, Ricciardi: “The virus will not disappear. The obligation must remain in force until the end of the year "

You may also like

Hebei Shijiazhuang Prison guards attacked two dead and...

The fraternal embrace of the city of Belluno...

National fitness and walking to forge ahead hand...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope August 4/10 2022

Car overturned in Bosconero: it ends up in...

Treviso, the racecourse serves the trot: skip the...

Bad weather, mudslide on some houses in South...

The price of fuel drops, what do the...

Landslide on the Alemagna: the state road closed...

The CCP’s aircraft and ship exercises cross the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy