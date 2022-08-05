Listen to the audio version of the article

About a hundred people including tourists and residents were evacuated from hotels and houses in the Fassa valley, especially in the Vigo di Fassa area, where a water bomb struck which quickly caused landslides and landslides and the flooding of some watercourses, such as in Fontanazzo and Campestrin, hamlets of Mazzin and San Jan, where – reports the Tgr Trento – a mudslide invaded the road. The evacuated people will spend the night in the Civil Protection Center and in the gyms.

Civil Protection is at work, in particular the fire brigade, forestry, mountain basin and geologist sectors, together with the technicians of the Road Management Service. Under observation a series of situations – communicates the Autonomous Province of Trento – in particular the enlargement of some watercourses that have caused landslides and erosion of embankments. The situation is evolving. At the moment it does not appear that the phenomena have caused any consequences to people.