Bad weather in Fvg, 900 emergency calls in the night – News

During the night, over 900 calls reached 112, the single number for Fvg emergencies, diverted to the fire brigade, linked to bad weather in the provinces of Pordenone, Udine and Gorizia.

The main requests concern the fall of trees, billboards, but also the partial uncovering of some buildings and the destruction of hundreds of car windshields hit by hailstones of exceptional size, in some cases even ten centimeters in diameter. Some people who were in the passenger compartment of the cars stranded during the storm were treated for their injuries after the gigantic hailstones smashed through the windshields: however, no one was hospitalized. There are also 4 injured in the toll: people who slipped while inspecting their homes to check for damage from bad weather. The regional command of the fire brigade informs that there are more than 300 calls specifically concerning trees fallen on roads and cars, roofs uncovered, damaged houses, people stuck in houses, flooding.

Under the command of Udine, where all the permanent and voluntary Fire Brigade teams are operating, with the support of additional teams arriving from Trieste and Gorizia, 30 rescue interventions were completed during the night and more than 100 are those in the queue.

A Regional Mobile Column module from Turin, with 7 people, and a three-dimensional platform of the Livorno command with 2 people have arrived in support of the Pordenone command, while the interventions completed during the night are 20 and a hundred are those on hold. There are twenty interventions carried out by the Fire Brigade of the Gorizia command with a queue of about 50 requests and 10 are the interventions made by the staff of the Trieste command with about fifteen in queue.

The Fvg Civil Protection has engaged over 300 volunteers with 100 vehicles in the area.

Inspections of the crops will be carried out this morning: there are fears of enormous damage caused by hail, especially to the vineyards. Circulation along the Casarsa-Udine railway line – interrupted late yesterday evening – was restored at approximately 6.40. Power line outages involving numerous users have been reported, with E-Distribuzione technicians working to restore and make the damaged lines safe.

The Civil Protection Fvg informs that yesterday evening there were two stormy passages from west to east of absolute importance over the region: the first between 20.30 and 21.30 and the second between 23 and 24. Both affected the medium and low plains of the Pordenone area and then moved rapidly on the Udinese plain and in the Isontino area.

Hail of exceptional intensity and size was the major element of these thunderstorms with grains that locally had dimensions greater than 5 cm and were sometimes even close to 10 cm in diameter.

The other significant meteorological element was the wind, which especially in the first event blew with gusts locally at 100 km/h and even higher in isolation: 159 km/h was reached in the Ravedis reservoir.

The depression north of the Alps and the warm anticyclone over the Mediterranean will continue to cause storm systems to flow over the region, mainly from west to east, alternating with phases of stable weather.

In the morning there will be a break of a few hours but, during the day, there will be further scattered thunderstorms, alternating with phases of better weather. Strong local storms will still be possible. Starting next night, the influx of cooler Bora currents will bring greater stability and there will no longer be an opportunity for major thunderstorms.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

