The long-awaited rain eventually arrived in Lombardy, even if it brought with it – as often happens now – damage and inconvenience. There are several problems recorded in the various provinces. For today and for the next few days, rain is not expected to arrive yet, but the drop in temperatures, albeit slight, is confirmed.

Strong storm in Milan

A strong storm lasted for a few hours in Milan with thunder and lightning that preceded the rain that began to descend shortly after 10 pm. For days a change in the weather was expected in the city and in fact the weather alert had been issued. of ordinary risk, by the Risk Monitoring Functional Center of the Lombardy Region. In fact, the Municipal Operations Center (COC) of the Civil Protection is active to monitor and coordinate any interventions. The previously weak rain has become more intense with numerous thunder and lightning. In the evening, about 120 interventions saw the Milan firefighters involved in the storms that hit Milan and the entire metropolitan city, especially in the north-west area. The situation on the railway in the Mortara – P.ta Genova section is serious, where the railway section is closed due to falling trees. A tree would have hit the cables of high voltage on the railway at Abbiategrasso station.

Saronno, dozens of cars damaged by hail

A violent hailstorm hit Saronno (Varese), damaging the parked cars. Residents say: “It looked like a bombing.” Flooded underpasses. Flooding also in the courtyard and on the ground floor of the green pavilion of the Saronno hospital.

Bad weather in the Pavia area: hail and wind

A storm struck late yesterday evening in the Pavia area. Heavy rain, accompanied in some cases by hail and everywhere by strong gusts of wind, affected Pavia and the whole province. Throughout the night the firefighters had to intervene for fallen trees and numerous cases of flooding, especially in cellars and houses on the ground floor. Interventions that are continuing even now. There is also fear of damage to agriculture, which until last night was in serious difficulty due to the prolonged drought.





Hail in Lodi, damage to roofs and fallen trees

A violent hailstorm, with thunderstorm, hit the city of Lodi and there were dozens of calls to the firefighters for requests for help, damage to roofs and reporting of fallen trees. Extensive damage to the cars between cracked glass and heavily dented bodywork. From 8.30 pm teams from the Lodi Command and the voluntary detachments of Casalpusterlengo and Sant’Angelo Lodigiano intervened for over 50 interventions caused by severe bad weather, including burning public light poles and trees on the roadway, flooding homes and roofing.

Bad weather, scouts stuck in Valtellina: safe

The Milanese scouts stuck in the mountains by the sudden wave of bad weather are all safe. The Alpine Rescue teams of the VII Delegation of Valtellina and Valchiavenna, with the soldiers of the Sagf of the Financial Police of Sondrio and the Fire Brigade of the Morbegno detachment managed to reach and rescue the group of scouts surprised in the evening yesterday by a violent storm in the Orobie Alps, in the municipality of Gerola Alta.





They were all rescued after the SOS launched because they were blocked by the thick fog and the strong hailstorm. There are a total of 16 young people from the province of Milan, including a girl injured in the arm in a fall. They were unable to move because the walkways overwhelmed by the flood waters of the streams. One group was accompanied in front of the Cioki di Pescegallo bar and another group to the Salmurano refuge. All frightened, cold. Waiting for some heat to recover from the adventure.

Valtellina, debris invade the Gallo tunnel in Livigno

A violent storm caused an enormous amount of debris to slide downstream and invaded the Gallo tunnel in Livigno (Sondrio), obstructing it and thus interrupting the road system. The volunteer firefighters of the locality with the permanent colleagues of the Valdisotto detachment brought to safety with the boats a group of cyclists who could not return to the tourist town of Alta Valtellina. The greatest damage, in addition to those caused to the road, will be for frontier workers forced to use longer routes to reach Switzerland where they work, due to the closure of the Gallo tunnel.

Another landslide, due to the wave of bad weather of the last 24 hours in Upper Lombardy, was reported by the municipal area of ​​Val Masino for the collapse of a rocky spur of a mountain in the hamlet of San Martino. It happened during the night and residents and tourists were awakened by a loud roar, due to the big landslide that took place in an area very popular with hikers. There is no damage to homes or infrastructure. The trails in the area are closed.