This Thursday, February 2, 2023, the great dawn concert is held in Bagadó as the auction of the patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Candelaria.

In the great concert, totally free, great artists such as Michel El Buenón, Luis Miguel Fuentes, Jhonsy, DJ Gordo, El George, Baby Maturana will participate.

The patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Candelaria have been carried out with great enthusiasm according to the schedule. Three days ago it was up to the authorities, with the participation of the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the IE “Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria” and the IE “Corazón de María”, the Registrar’s Office, Cocomopoca, the Children’s Home and the Municipal Council.

Then it was the day of the union of the La Candelaria and Los laureles neighborhoods and the start of the great sporting event, complemented with talks to children about cultural identity.

January 29 was the union of the Media Luna, Cirilo Rivera, Santa Teresita and Las Palmeras neighborhoods.

January 30th was the union of the most anticipated neighborhoods: Esteban Zapata and Las Brisas, who in their programmed activities have the popular DEATH OF THE ROOSTER and VACA LOCA.

The program for January 31 included the Villa Nueva, San Martín and San Francisco neighborhoods, a canoeing contest, a domino contest and other cultural activities.

In the soccer tournament, the teams from the Colonia Bagadoseña faced off against the Indigenous Selection, leaving the Colonia team as the winner 4 goals to 0.

On the other hand, the Selection of Lloró faced the Union giving the winner to the selected one of Lloró 4 to 0, later the selections of Bagadó faced the selection of the municipality of Atrato leaving as a result 0 to 0.

The last date was closed between the teams of Union 1 with Union 2 leaving 2-2 as a result.