Bahía Solano: teacher Edilberto Sanclemente Beltrán assassinated

At noon today, August 11, the teacher Edilberto Sanclemente Beltrán was murdered in the La Floresta neighborhood of Ciudad Mutis, head of the municipality of Bahía Solano.

It was reported that he received nine bullet wounds, most of them to the head.

He was from Cupica, Bahía Solano, and currently worked in the archives of the Chocó education department, in Quibdó. He had been transferred from Bahía Solano to Quibdó due to security problems. In the last week he traveled to Bahía Solano to participate in the Fiestas de Bahía.

