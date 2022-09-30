On September 30, Baidu Maps official announcement released the latest progress in the application of Beidou satellite navigation system. Baidu Maps announced the official switch to Beidou priority positioning, Baidu map intelligent positioning open service was upgraded to Baidu map Beidou positioning open platform, and the daily positioning volume of Beidou satellites exceeded 100 billion times for the first time;

At the same time, under the deep empowerment of Beidou, Baidu Maps has also comprehensively upgraded many functions such as lane-level navigation and parking-level navigation.

The Beidou satellite navigation system, a “big country’s weapon”, has realized the independent control of key core technologies. It is an important space information infrastructure in my country, and has become a symbol of a powerful country in science and technology and the cornerstone of national security.

Since the launch of the Beidou satellite navigation system, Baidu Maps has launched map navigation and positioning services based on the Beidou system, and its application has been deepening in recent years.

In addition to map navigation, it has also served more than 2.55 million developers in thousands of industries, including automobiles, travel, finance, logistics, tourism, Internet of Things, Internet, and life services.With the support of the technical capabilities of the Beidou system, the data security and reliability of Baidu Maps have been further improved.

With the excellent and leading technical strength of the Beidou system, Baidu Maps has comprehensively upgraded functions such as lane-level navigation and parking-level navigation.

For high and expressway scenarios, Baidu Maps Lane-level Navigation has launched the “lane-level accident warning” function for the first time in China. When the vehicle approaches the accident location, it can update the information of the accident lane ahead for the user in real time, and dynamically guide the user to avoid the dangerous lane in advance. .

In response to the problem of “difficulty parking and trouble finding a car” in the parking scene, Baidu Maps pioneered a parking space-level navigation expansion landing scene, helping Yunnan Pu’er become the first free parking tourist city, and successfully landed in Beijing, the “Asia’s Largest Parking Lot” Guinness Book of Records Huiju Shopping Center and “Asia’s largest integrated railway passenger transport hub” Beijing Fengtai Station.