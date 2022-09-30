Home Business Energy crisis, Fink (BlackRock): ‘I don’t understand why Italy doesn’t become the solar engine’
Energy crisis, Fink (BlackRock): 'I don't understand why Italy doesn't become the solar engine'

Thus Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world‘s number one asset management giant, in an interview with Federico Fubini, published today in Il Corriere della Sera.

In answering a question about Italy’s prospects, the CEO of BlackRock noted that he had “talked to many prime ministers in recent years” and does not understand why “Italy does not become the engine of solar energy. “.

“BlackRock would have huge basins of capital of our long-term investor customers to co-invest with Italy, to build photovoltaic fields – he pointed out – Then you need to have the electricity grid, which in Europe does not yet exist. But if Europe is to be self-sufficient in energy, Italy and Spain must play a bigger role. Spain is far ahead on solar and wind energy, Italy has gas from Algeria. In the next few years, both Spain and Italy could be the strengths of Europe ”.

According to the number one of BlackRock “the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed Europe’s dependence on a single source of energy, especially in Germany and Italy. The German economy faces strong headwinds. They tell me that if this winter is normal, energy is enough. But if the winter is much colder there will be supply problems ”.

